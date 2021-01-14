Katie Hopkins has joined UKIP and nobody’s surprised – 13 scathing takedowns
We all just lost the Katie Hopkins game, when we were reminded that she exists, so we’re spreading the misfortune to you.
It was a bit of a double whammy, because …well, just look.
Twitter was about as thrilled to learn this as you’d expect.
1.
My brain legit made me read this as gammon sense pic.twitter.com/XTQpGzCYnY
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) January 14, 2021
2.
📢 We are pleased to welcome Satan to UKIP!
➡️ UKIP is alive and kicking as Britain's voice of common sense. Join Satan in UKIP today – https://t.co/GM0Qe3ek0F https://t.co/Ml18bbjyfy pic.twitter.com/Zb4VLvKYRs
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 14, 2021
3.
2021 determined to match the horrors of 2020 with *checks notes* Katie Hopkins joining UKIP 😨
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 14, 2021
4.
Heard the EDL have a got a buy-back clause in the contract #TransferTalk https://t.co/XQxYFa3QWt
— Dan Mazhar (@dan_mazhar) January 14, 2021
5.
UKIP proudly announcing they've got Hopkins on board is Scrappy Doo levels of final season malaise .
— Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) January 14, 2021
6.
First time I've seen a rat joining a sinking ship pic.twitter.com/YziOmYByAr
— Martyn Brunt 💙 (@MartynBrunt) January 14, 2021
7.
Remember when they claimed that they weren't the party full of racists and swivel-eyed loons? https://t.co/ySMVGCJ8k6
— Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) January 14, 2021