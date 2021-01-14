Katie Hopkins has joined UKIP and nobody’s surprised – 13 scathing takedowns

We all just lost the Katie Hopkins game, when we were reminded that she exists, so we’re spreading the misfortune to you.

It was a bit of a double whammy, because …well, just look.

Twitter was about as thrilled to learn this as you’d expect.

1.

My brain legit made me read this as gammon sense pic.twitter.com/XTQpGzCYnY — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) January 14, 2021

2.

📢 We are pleased to welcome Satan to UKIP! ➡️ UKIP is alive and kicking as Britain's voice of common sense. Join Satan in UKIP today – https://t.co/GM0Qe3ek0F https://t.co/Ml18bbjyfy pic.twitter.com/Zb4VLvKYRs — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 14, 2021

3.

2021 determined to match the horrors of 2020 with *checks notes* Katie Hopkins joining UKIP 😨 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 14, 2021

4.

Heard the EDL have a got a buy-back clause in the contract #TransferTalk https://t.co/XQxYFa3QWt — Dan Mazhar (@dan_mazhar) January 14, 2021

5.

UKIP proudly announcing they've got Hopkins on board is Scrappy Doo levels of final season malaise . — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) January 14, 2021

6.

First time I've seen a rat joining a sinking ship pic.twitter.com/YziOmYByAr — Martyn Brunt 💙 (@MartynBrunt) January 14, 2021

7.