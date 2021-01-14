‘What are some black flags that you might be dating a pirate?’ The 17 funniest suggestions

Over on the AskReddit forum, u/Consanit has added their own twist to the old ‘What are some red flags …?’ chestnut.

‘What are some black flags that you might be dating a pirate?’

As you might imagine, there were some salty responses. We’ve gathered our favourites.

1. Follow the money

2. Favourite fast food

3. Health issues

4. Tempers may flare

5. Avoid cruises

6. Don’t you just hate it when your swash buckles?

7. Make your own balloon animals

8. Names can be a giveaway

9. Hide your favourite earrings