‘Donnie Two-Impeachments’ – 34 crucial reactions to Trump’s latest loss

On Wednesday evening, Donald Trump made history when Congress voted by 232 to 197 to impeach him for ‘incitement of insurrection’, making him the first president to be impeached twice.

NEW: The House of Representatives has reached the necessary 217 votes to impeach Donald Trump. He becomes the only President in the history of the United States to be impeached twice. In this case for incitement of insurrection. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 13, 2021

On the plus side for his family, if they bring out a range of ‘Donnie Two-Impeachments‘ merchandise, they could probably pay off half of his debts.

Once again, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the task of signing the impeachment order.

There was no crowing from Joe Biden, reminding us that the adults have control of the room once again.

Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House voted to impeach and hold President Trump accountable. Now, the process continues to the Senate—and I hope they’ll deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2021

Celeste Ng wasn’t happy with the Republican contribution.

I'm happy that the House impeached Trump but still so, so struck by the fact that 197 congresspeople said "Yeah, he encouraged an armed insurrection that literally put my life in danger, and I'm fine with that, no consequences needed." — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) January 13, 2021

Mostly, however, people just enjoyed the moment.

1.

When one impeachment won't suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

2.

Terms 1

Impeachments 2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 13, 2021

3.

If at first you don’t Impeach, Impeach and Impeach again. — Jon Pigeon (@PigeonJon) January 13, 2021

4.

Donald Trump has had twice as many impeachments as any other US President in history. He’s winning bigly. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2021

5.

6.

7.

Trump is such a fucking clown. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 13, 2021

8.

If he squeezes in one more impeachment he keeps the match ball. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) January 13, 2021

9.

Donald Trump is now the first person from Bobby Brown's "On Our Own" video to be impeached twice — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) January 13, 2021

10.

What did I say? Don’t get impeached again And what did you do? Got impeached again. pic.twitter.com/eTdha2Y693 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) January 13, 2021

11.

“To be impeached once may be regarded as a misfortune; to be impeached twice looks like carelessness” – Oscar Wilde — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 13, 2021

12.

I’d have quietly deleted this after the first impeachment, just to be safe. pic.twitter.com/yROjxjx5k3 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 13, 2021

13.

14.

Trump has more impeachments than any President in history.

But, at least he still has less impeachments than wives and bankruptcies. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 13, 2021

15.

You really have to give credit where it's due. It's really, really hard to get yourself impeached. But Donald Trump not only did it twice, he made it look easy. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 13, 2021

16.

I’ve only been impeached once, and I’m an overlord of evil for fucks sake. pic.twitter.com/I4dhCm8Zfb — GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) January 13, 2021

17.