Donald Trump dancing to this NSFW ‘impeachment song’ is simply perfect
You’ll probably remember those videos back when Donald Trump had only been impeached once, of the so-called president dancing to YMCA and the like.
Here’s a reminder, just in case.
Me growing up at family parties trying to hold the gay in pic.twitter.com/NI2DfMFxYZ
— Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) October 13, 2020
Now the fabulous musician, composer and all-round good egg Nick Harvey has made him a new song to dance too. Be warned, it gets a bit NSFW towards the end. It’s also perfect.
I’ve fixed the music on this.
Sound on.#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/5P4iTmqVYz
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 13, 2021
Boom!
It’s a banger…😂🤣😭 https://t.co/TfEaLvsAY5
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 14, 2021
Follow Nick Harvey on Twitter here!
READ MORE
‘Donnie Two-Impeachments’ – 34 crucial reactions to Trump’s latest loss
Source @mrnickharvey