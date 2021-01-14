Donald Trump dancing to this NSFW ‘impeachment song’ is simply perfect

You’ll probably remember those videos back when Donald Trump had only been impeached once, of the so-called president dancing to YMCA and the like.

Here’s a reminder, just in case.

Now the fabulous musician, composer and all-round good egg Nick Harvey has made him a new song to dance too. Be warned, it gets a bit NSFW towards the end. It’s also perfect.

Boom!

Follow Nick Harvey on Twitter here!

Source @mrnickharvey