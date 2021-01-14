Anyone who’s ever owned a cat found this hilarious note very relatable indeed

We’re grateful to @Charlietrypsin for sharing this frustrated cat owner’s note which went wildly viral on Twitter.

I forgot the best bit of my walk today: this cat who’s owners are fed up pic.twitter.com/xQqwNnFNAz — HP Fuckcraft (@Charlietrypsin) January 13, 2021

And in close-up …

‘Please don’t ring or knock on behalf of the cat. She has her own entrance in the side door and knows this very well.’

Fabulous.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

We had a cat who would sit outside in all weathers despite having a cat flap and we used to get rude notes through the door accusing us of locking him out. — Praise The Loud (@PraiseTheLoud) January 13, 2021

My cat does that! She loves sitting under the hedge and staring at the house when it’s raining. Also, yes she is wearing a tie. She need to look more professional pic.twitter.com/6Sore96caF — Siân ☕️ (@sianieay) January 13, 2021

I totally get this one- My cat will always ask for the door to be opened- even when she is just round the corner from the cat flap. — James Lawrence (@ItsScienceJim) January 13, 2021

Why go through the tradesman’s entrance, when you have servants to let you in through the front door? — Lindsey💙 born of Alba & of Albion (@LindseyP64) January 13, 2021

I once lived in a flat above a cashpoint. My cat would sit by the cashpoint all day, all weather, waiting for strokes. She had a daily ready supply of worshippers and she worked this out super quick. Absolutely bare faced brazen. — Sarah Ewing artist (@sarahewingart) January 13, 2021

Haha some people just don’t understand cats! My old cat was huge because he did a tour of the neighbourhood to get multiple breakfasts every day, I would be constantly getting notes through my door or on his collar claiming I wasn’t feeding him! — marié bullivent 💙 (@MistressMaz) January 13, 2021

We used to have a cat who worked out how to knock on the front door herself. She had a cat flap but she wasn’t willing to demean herself by actually using it. — Eliza Bennet (@elizabennet3) January 13, 2021

Cats are

so shady😹 pic.twitter.com/HZinQHWD8X — Pecka Gangsta (@peckagangsta) January 13, 2021

This guy begs to be let out the kitchen door only to turn up 5 min later at the french doors. He pretty much runs the place🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gRZlRd5n3Q — 🇨🇦Sharon G🇨🇦 (@Ms_canukresists) January 13, 2021

She has her own entrance and KNOWS THIS VERY WELL 😂😻 — Gemma Aspinall (@gemmaaspinall) January 13, 2021

And also this!

the biggest revelation of all is that the note was written by the dog. — Ben Punter (@benpunter) January 13, 2021

