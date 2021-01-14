Anyone who’s ever owned a cat found this hilarious note very relatable indeed

We’re grateful to @Charlietrypsin for sharing this frustrated cat owner’s note which went wildly viral on Twitter.

And in close-up …

‘Please don’t ring or knock on behalf of the cat. She has her own entrance in the side door and knows this very well.’

Fabulous.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And also this!

Source @Charlietrypsin