A QAnon congresswoman wore a ‘censored’ mask speaking on national TV – 7 favourite takedowns

What’s the colour of the sky in Majorie Taylor Greene’s world?

We only ask after the QAnon-supporting congresswoman wore a face mask with ‘censored’ written on it while speaking at Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing … which was being broadcast to the nation on live TV.

There’s censored, and there’s censored, and then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who became the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a US House seat.

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine, and these are our favourites.

To include …