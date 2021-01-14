A QAnon congresswoman wore a ‘censored’ mask speaking on national TV – 7 favourite takedowns

What’s the colour of the sky in Majorie Taylor Greene’s world?

We only ask after the QAnon-supporting congresswoman wore a face mask with ‘censored’ written on it while speaking at Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing … which was being broadcast to the nation on live TV.

Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021

There’s censored, and there’s censored, and then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who became the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a US House seat.

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine, and these are our favourites.

Leaders of this movement are defined by having great privilege while feigning martyrdom and one couldn't sum it up with a more apt visual. https://t.co/Ik6FLQ7qrp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

The death of irony: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a mask that says "censored" as she speaks into a microphone in the House Chamber on national television. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 13, 2021

For too long, this culture has conspired to silence the voices of rich suburban people who cannot read. No more! https://t.co/bpV2b7m67L — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 13, 2021

Censored at a mic is funny. https://t.co/cVt9hgGztt — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 13, 2021

I may have a thought or two about a member of Congress with an audience of millions claiming censorship. https://t.co/BIy3jrsBFf — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 13, 2021

To include …