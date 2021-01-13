‘What yoga pose was Donald Trump attempting today?’ – 9 favourite answers

Donald Trump’s no stranger to striking comedy poses – remember the person who pointed out he stands like a centaur without any hind legs?

Now he appears to have taken up yoga, of sorts, after this picture went viral on Twitter asking the question – exactly what yoga pose is the so-called president attempting here?

What yoga pose was Trump attempting today? pic.twitter.com/SwXcVZXDdt — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 12, 2021

And there were some very funny replies.

1.

Leaning tower of Syphilis — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) January 12, 2021

2.

3.

4.

“downward facing dictator” Or…”downward facing dick” for short. — brian fidler (@brianfidler) January 12, 2021

5.

The leaning tower of prefrontal cortex deterioration. — Matthew J. Kuiken (@Juris_Sequoia) January 12, 2021

6.

I think it’s called the unhinged — Kelly D (@KellDA) January 12, 2021

7.

Downward pooping centaur dementia pose — Hemi Himalayan + Natalie (@HemiHimalayan) January 12, 2021

8.

9.

Shoe risers gone bad. — The Tao of Kat (@kathrynresister) January 12, 2021

And also this …

He stands oddly similar to a chicken wearing pants… pic.twitter.com/1uCFSx9fCT — ✨ (@Foxygal31) January 12, 2021

READ MORE

Someone said Trump stands like a centaur without hind legs and once seen it’s never unseen

Source Twitter @MysterySolvent