‘What yoga pose was Donald Trump attempting today?’ – 9 favourite answers
Donald Trump’s no stranger to striking comedy poses – remember the person who pointed out he stands like a centaur without any hind legs?
Now he appears to have taken up yoga, of sorts, after this picture went viral on Twitter asking the question – exactly what yoga pose is the so-called president attempting here?
What yoga pose was Trump attempting today? pic.twitter.com/SwXcVZXDdt
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 12, 2021
And there were some very funny replies.
1.
Leaning tower of Syphilis
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) January 12, 2021
2.
impeachment-facing buffoon https://t.co/r85MWUEEyW
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 13, 2021
3.
The Smooth criminal. pic.twitter.com/VewzBLLbM9
— Jason (@sparky347v) January 12, 2021
4.
“downward facing dictator”
Or…”downward facing dick” for short.
— brian fidler (@brianfidler) January 12, 2021
5.
The leaning tower of prefrontal cortex deterioration.
— Matthew J. Kuiken (@Juris_Sequoia) January 12, 2021
6.
I think it’s called the unhinged
— Kelly D (@KellDA) January 12, 2021
7.
Downward pooping centaur dementia pose
— Hemi Himalayan + Natalie (@HemiHimalayan) January 12, 2021
8.
— V.C. Privitera (@axxon_n) January 12, 2021
9.
Shoe risers gone bad.
— The Tao of Kat (@kathrynresister) January 12, 2021
And also this …
He stands oddly similar to a chicken wearing pants… pic.twitter.com/1uCFSx9fCT
— ✨ (@Foxygal31) January 12, 2021
Someone said Trump stands like a centaur without hind legs and once seen it’s never unseen
