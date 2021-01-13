This Sacha Baron Cohen speech has gone viral all over again because it’s never felt so important

This brilliant Sacha Baron Cohen speech has gone viral all over again on Twitter for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into right now.

In it the Borat creator talks about conspiracy theories and the ‘death of the age of reason’ and much else besides and it’s well worth two minutes of your time.

It was originally posted by @mvttyraw and has just been shared again by @RexChapman .

2-minutes from Sacha Baron Cohen. “Voltaire was right, “Those who can make you believe absurdities — can make you commit atrocities.” Pass it on if you feel it…pic.twitter.com/OEysQFIz6l — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 13, 2021

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

He’s legitimately, intellectually brilliant — Shasta Barbell (@shastabarbell) January 13, 2021

The whole speech was incredible in content and delivery. — Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) January 13, 2021

When your comedians are more intelligent than your elected leaders, you might be doing the whole democracy thing wrong — joobieshoobah (@joobieshoobah) January 13, 2021

Source Twitter @mvttyraw