9 scathing takedowns of Julia Hartley-Brewer’s new anti-mask mask design

Columnist, radio talk-show host and natural heiress to the vacated Twitter niche of Katie Hopkins, Julia Hartley-Brewer, proudly unveiled the design for her new mask, and you could probably have more or less predicted how it would look.

Strong ’13-year-old wearing their school tie around their head’ vibes, but whatever it takes to get her to mask up is good enough.

Good, frankly I don't really care what's on your mask. Now that you've bought it, please wear it properly. https://t.co/RnHMwH0Z4x — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 12, 2021

One writer, Victoria Smith, pointed out how offensive the childish gesture was, under the circumstances.

There are people spending their last days and hours in CPAP masks that are really distressing, painful and isolating to wear. Performative mask martyrdom on the part of the healthy is such an insult to them. https://t.co/HrYtmsh5bp — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) January 12, 2021

Here’s what other people had to say about it.

There are some typos in yours – I have corrected it for you. xx pic.twitter.com/9N8Ga47rwS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 12, 2021

some humans have sacrificed their lives to save others, some humans bleat if they even have to pop an elastic hanky over their mouth. When will our TV & radio realise that the selfish, sneering and proudly ignorant don't need to be quite so well represented all the time https://t.co/qjkzh0JyOg — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) January 12, 2021

The self pity and self dramatisation that inspires the anti-scientific right is phenomenal. All they can say as thousand die is "I want my face back" https://t.co/SPrcx6ArGa — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) January 12, 2021

Or this: "I'm such an entitled arsehole that I can't even wear a mask for a few minutes to go to the shops during a pandemic without whining about it" — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) January 12, 2021

What a ridiculously conceited and self-important piece of vanity. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) January 12, 2021

She knows her face is still there, right? Like watching an infant grapple with object permanence. pic.twitter.com/izgYC1waoW — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) January 12, 2021

I know I'm biased but does anyone stare at strangers in the supermarket long enough to read a rant printed on their face https://t.co/6w7qM5TpJV — What duck? (@geeoharee) January 12, 2021

Coordinates well with an "I install this infant car seat against my will" t-shirt and some "I install this smoke alarm against my will" sweat pants. https://t.co/0VoxWRjcBt — Prof. Tricia Wood (@pkbwood) January 12, 2021

