People are none the wiser after Priti Patel chaired the latest coronavirus briefing – our 17 favourite reactions

Another day, another briefing from 10 Downing Street on the state of play with the UK’s battle against Covid-19.

Tuesday’s unlucky minister was Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The jokes started before she’d even reached the podium.

NEW: Priti Patel to host Downing Street press conference at 5pm. I'm told she will warn if people continue to breach the restrictions she will personally beat the shit out of them. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 12, 2021

It wasn’t the most informative briefing we can recall, consisting mainly of Ms Patel contradicting herself and indulging in some next-level question avoidance.

Inevitably, she suggested the high toll of the virus on the UK was the fault of public non-compliance, rather than anything the government might have done wrong.

“A minority of people are putting the health of the nation at risk by not following the rules” Home Secretary Priti Patel calls on people to “stay home, to protect the NHS and save lives”https://t.co/5BfKuHeuVr pic.twitter.com/Im5ylBCKeV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 12, 2021

James O’Brien couldn’t help but notice the irony.

We are being lectured on rule-breaking by a politician who was fired from the Cabinet for rule-breaking before being promoted by a Prime Minister who has claimed that rule-breaking is what 'any father' would do. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 12, 2021

These reactions tell the broader story.

1.

Priti Patel:

Infections are up because of all you rule breaking arseholes Journalist:

Can you tell me why rules are more relaxed than March when infections were lower? Priti Patel:

No — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 12, 2021

2.

“A minority of people are putting the nation at risk by not following the rules” says Patel in an extremely rare moment of clarity and honesty about this Tory government. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 12, 2021

3.

When asked if the rules are clear enough Priti Patel says yes and this has been proven by the fact there have already been 45,000 fixed penalties issued I would humbly suggest this shows just how unclear the rules are — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 12, 2021

4.

OK. Time to form a protective square around the Prittster. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 12, 2021

5.

Just catching up with Priti Patel's press conference. Reassuring to have a Home Secretary in a pandemic, who answers questions like she's reading magnetic scrabble words off a fridge. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 12, 2021

6.

Priti Patel not understanding lockdown rules isn't just a concern because she's Home Secretary. It's a concern because they need to be easily understood by even the stupidest person imaginable. Such as Priti Patel. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 12, 2021

7.

Priti Patel being offered some cake vs

Priti Patel announcing the latest covid death toll#DailyBriefing#DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/ESGdB87CNq — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 12, 2021

8.

Priti Patel may not understand the rules, but she does know that it's YOUR fault that we are in this mess, and you ought to feel very, very ashamed of yourself — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) January 12, 2021

9.