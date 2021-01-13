People are none the wiser after Priti Patel chaired the latest coronavirus briefing – our 17 favourite reactions

Another day, another briefing from 10 Downing Street on the state of play with the UK’s battle against Covid-19.

Tuesday’s unlucky minister was Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The jokes started before she’d even reached the podium.

It wasn’t the most informative briefing we can recall, consisting mainly of Ms Patel contradicting herself and indulging in some next-level question avoidance.

Inevitably, she suggested the high toll of the virus on the UK was the fault of public non-compliance, rather than anything the government might have done wrong.

James O’Brien couldn’t help but notice the irony.

These reactions tell the broader story.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2