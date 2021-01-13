Piers Morgan’s glorious takedown of Matt Hancock had everyone cheering (even people who don’t like Piers Morgan)

You’ll have seen by now the outrage over those rubbish food parcels being sent to the families of children who qualify for free school meals but are having to stay at home during the pandemic.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today where he was keen to point out that the company responsible had apologised and the government was putting it right.

He also said how glad he was that kids were getting free school meals. So Piers Morgan had a questin for him and it’s blistering stuff, shared by @Haggis_UK on Twitter.

Matt Hancock – I'm really glad that we can send out free school meals when schools are out. Piers Morgan – If you're that glad… why did you vote against giving free school meals?#GMB pic.twitter.com/pGJxWYi0EX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 13, 2021

Here’s the exchange in full (it’s even better written down).

Matt Hancock: ‘I’m really glad that we’re able to send out food for those who receive free school meals when schools are in and I’m really glad that we’re able to do that when schools are out.’ Piers Morgan: ‘If you’re that glad can I just ask you a difficult question. Why did you vote against it?’ MH: ‘Well I’m really glad we were able to put it into place.’ PH: ‘Yeah but if you’re that glad about being able to put it into place – again – why did you as health secretary vote against this?’ MH: ‘Well … because, erm, the reason that I’m glad now is because we’ve been able to sort that out and put it in place.’ PH: ‘The reason you’re glad now is because you got shamed into it. Let’s be honest – you got shamed into it by a young football player with a conscience, who managed to prick the conscience of you and the government. Do you regret now given how glad you are that it’s now happening, do you regret voting against it? MH: ‘Well. of course I’m pleased that we’re making sure that during this lockdown … ‘ PH: ‘That wasn’t the question. I asked if you regretted … it’s a very important question, you wouldn’t have done it without Marcus Rashford campaigning. My question for you is, given how glad you are now that it’s happening, do you regret voting against it? MH: ‘Well as I say I’m really glad that it’s happening now.’ PH: ‘But do you regret it, do you regret voting against it?’ MH: ‘I’ll put it this way, in the first lockdown we took this acton and now as you say …’ PH: ‘Health secretary, you only have to say yes or no, whether you regret it. You either regret it or you don’t.’ MH: ‘I’m really glad that the situation’s been resolved.’ PH: ‘So you regret voting against it.’ MH: ‘I’m really glad it’s been resolved and we’ve sorted it out. I’m going to use my own words to describe my own feelings on this one.’ PH: ‘So you won’t answer the question.’ MH: ‘Well I’m answering the qeustion and I’m really glad that we’ve sorted it.’ PH: ‘Well let’s hope going forward we don’t have to rely as we had to this week on Marcus Rashford to once agin expose the inequity of this system because these kids are in lockdown, they are suffering and they are hungry and they need paper support from you and the government.’

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it after the exchange went viral on Twitter.

Hancock absolutely destroyed here. https://t.co/e5ZbL7Yi2v — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) January 13, 2021

If you have teeth, prepare to grind them now. https://t.co/pDz7TE8iMx — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 13, 2021

Think what you like about him, but @piersmorgan has done more to draw attention to the govt’s endless endless failings in 2020/1 than any of your favourite journalists pic.twitter.com/LwfPKKmmYU — Tom Oates (@toates_19) January 13, 2021

"Heartbreaking: the worst person you know just made a good point" https://t.co/Zmw8D5JtBU — But doctor, I AM Bison Sexhorn (@Brainmage) January 13, 2021

“If you’re that glad why did you vote against it..you were shamed into it..do you regret voting against it now?” The Health Secretary’s reply is shocking Another masterclass from @piersmorgan in how to hold Gov’t to account pic.twitter.com/ccTpeoDeCx — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 13, 2021

Hey Siri show me a slippery weasel pic.twitter.com/qK7vfEPkXM — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) January 13, 2021

Just when I thought I couldn’t despise this government any more, they go and make me side with Piers Morgan. — Jason (@NickMotown) January 13, 2021

This really is the political equivalent of slowing down on the motorway to watch a car crash… https://t.co/LbFbNmSYvI — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) January 13, 2021

YES OR NO, BITCH https://t.co/GFT1SLhnjH — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) January 13, 2021

It’s not the first time Morgan has held Hancock to account so comprehensively. Remember this from a few months back?

After a Gov’ boycott of 202 days @piersmorgan finally gets a chance to hammer squirming Health Secretary Matt Hancock with a charge sheet of failures in a rip roaring master class of how to hold a Gov’t to account #GMB pic.twitter.com/zFR1HhMNzY — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 16, 2020

