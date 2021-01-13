This old book insists you can fascinate a woman with cheese – and it’s totally Brielievable

Anthropologist Dr Holly Walters shared a shot of some advice from The Complete Book of Magic and Witchcraft, which contains snippets of texts dating back to the 17th century.

One line got people talking.

Well, I mean… pic.twitter.com/oadoN1liLC — Dr. Holly Walters (a.k.a Left Field Notes) (@Manigarm) January 12, 2021

It looks like it should be required reading for any women who want to take steps against being fascinated – by cheese.

The post has been shared one way or another around three thousand times in a day, picking up reactions like these – all Caerphilly crafted.

Concur — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) January 12, 2021

What women really want https://t.co/FA0M5uh0Cw — Sir Shanine (@braintree_) January 12, 2021

Fascinating cheese is my dating style https://t.co/m03hgtep44 — Blood Quantum Entanglement (@LammaticHama) January 13, 2021

Look, if I'm being honest I've noticed this too. https://t.co/Ks6IC1pjiG — Pete Wharmby (@commaficionado) January 12, 2021

I've found this works with men and enbies too https://t.co/TJAsu3q0f7 — Annalee "we are going to survive" Newitz (@Annaleen) January 12, 2021

Glaringly obvious, unassailable fact. Have been known to swoon in the face of grilled halloumi https://t.co/gtHcwqoSVM — KJ 🏳️‍🌈😊😉🥺💜👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻 (@propertyofKJ) January 12, 2021

Not such Emmental idea as it first seemed, then.

As so often happens, the picture ended up on Reddit, where u/arb00z had this observation.

Someone with the Twitter handle Tmac13 was ahead of the game.

I have a Kraft American Single that I have been saving for my dream girl. — Tmac13 (@therealtmac13) January 12, 2021

That’s probably Gouda-nough for his Tinder bio.

