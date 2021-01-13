This old book insists you can fascinate a woman with cheese – and it’s totally Brielievable

Anthropologist Dr Holly Walters shared a shot of some advice from The Complete Book of Magic and Witchcraft, which contains snippets of texts dating back to the 17th century.

One line got people talking.

It looks like it should be required reading for any women who want to take steps against being fascinated – by cheese.

The post has been shared one way or another around three thousand times in a day, picking up reactions like these – all Caerphilly crafted.

Not such Emmental idea as it first seemed, then.

As so often happens, the picture ended up on Reddit, where u/arb00z had this observation.

Someone with the Twitter handle Tmac13 was ahead of the game.

That’s probably Gouda-nough for his Tinder bio.

