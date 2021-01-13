Larry and Paul’s first daily briefing of 2021 is a lot more honest than the real ones

We feel like 2021 has really started, now that the brutally funny Larry and Paul have produced their first daily briefing parody.

BREAKING NEWS: The first UK Government #RealDailyBriefing of 2021 is here. In it, the minister gets serious about #lockdown rules, updates you about the #vaccine rollout and defends the Government on #FreeSchoolMeals.#DailyCOVIDUpdate #DailyBriefing pic.twitter.com/lhpRRlxHu5 — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) January 12, 2021

“Travelling five miles to go for a walk is totally unacceptable. Travelling seven miles to go for a bike ride is perfectly fine.”

We should have watched that instead of the one Priti Patel held on Tuesday. We learnt just as much, but this one was intentionally funny.

Here are a few reactions to the brilliant sketch.

So funny…..So clever….. So true 😞 😂 https://t.co/RcXkfhioSD — Chapel A Today (@ChapelAToday) January 12, 2021

Ah they’re back and they’re managing to cover Quite a Lot…. “Slimy nod, nauseous thank you” 👏 👏 👏 brilliant https://t.co/62BzY1oSnd — Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) January 12, 2021

Superb and far more accurate and honest than 'real' ones 😂 — Andy CAULFIELD (@ANDYC2311) January 12, 2021

i keep thinking you're going to run out of things to put in these, but it appears that will never happen — pilbeam (@empilbeam) January 12, 2021

John Di Domenico, the best Donald Trump parody, had these deservedly kind words.

My friends Larry & Paul are killing it comedically across the pond! https://t.co/Ad6dMRst8D — John Di Domenico (@Johnnyd23) January 12, 2021

He’s not wrong. If you don’t already follow them, do yourself a favour and put that right.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab