Bruce Willis went shopping without a mask – 7 favourite things people said about it
Bruce Willis was trending today after the actor was pictured shopping without a mask.
According to reports the actor was asked to leave a stare after refusing to put a mask on, and he later issued a statement saying it was an ‘error in judgment … Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.’
Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU
— New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021
Naturally it prompted no end of comment, and these are our 7 favourites.
1.
Die Hard: With A Ventilator https://t.co/6idF6cIoa5
— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 12, 2021
2.
Apparently Bruce Willis doesn't see dead people. https://t.co/6T9cjpB2Yu
— Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) January 13, 2021
3.
The biggest badass in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to fuck off. https://t.co/zGZfCk53CE
— Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) January 12, 2021
4.
Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You're a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY
— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021
5.
Why can't Bruce Willis find his mask?
RUMER HAS IT
thank u folks, happy to be here
— Tommy McNamara (@TommyMcNam) January 12, 2021
6.
if we demonized winona for shoplifting at saks we can die laughing at bruce willis for making a stink about wearing a mask at RITE AID https://t.co/Qg1HlTvF1E
— devon of nine (@dynamofire) January 12, 2021
7.
bruce willis can’t get covid because he is already dead thank you so much
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 12, 2021
