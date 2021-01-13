Bruce Willis went shopping without a mask – 7 favourite things people said about it

Bruce Willis was trending today after the actor was pictured shopping without a mask.

According to reports the actor was asked to leave a stare after refusing to put a mask on, and he later issued a statement saying it was an ‘error in judgment … Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.’

Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

Naturally it prompted no end of comment, and these are our 7 favourites.

1.

Die Hard: With A Ventilator https://t.co/6idF6cIoa5 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 12, 2021

2.

Apparently Bruce Willis doesn't see dead people. https://t.co/6T9cjpB2Yu — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) January 13, 2021

3.

The biggest badass in this story is whichever Rite-Aid employee told Bruce Willis to fuck off. https://t.co/zGZfCk53CE — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) January 12, 2021

4.

Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You're a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021

5.

Why can't Bruce Willis find his mask? RUMER HAS IT thank u folks, happy to be here — Tommy McNamara (@TommyMcNam) January 12, 2021

6.

if we demonized winona for shoplifting at saks we can die laughing at bruce willis for making a stink about wearing a mask at RITE AID https://t.co/Qg1HlTvF1E — devon of nine (@dynamofire) January 12, 2021

7.

bruce willis can’t get covid because he is already dead thank you so much — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 12, 2021

Source @nypost