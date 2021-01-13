This fabulous Adam Boulton takedown is a brilliant watch

You might have seen a few days ago Adam Boulton’s interview with former Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Elmore which went viral because the Sky News editor at large really didn’t mince his words.

Unbelievable scenes as Sky News' Adam Boulton hits a 10/10 zinger on Trump's former campaign spokesperson. 'Your quippy one-liners don't hurt me'. In fairness, that looked like it touched a nerve. pic.twitter.com/LyC42CY9v1 — Marc Ward (@MarcStevenPhoto) January 8, 2021

Well it turns out it wasn’t the first time it’s happened, as highlighted by @SunApolgy and @Haggis_UK over on Twitter.

Adam Boulton's pause and intake of breath at 1:44 before delivering the killer question seems to last a lifetime pic.twitter.com/MsNi8uSkXZ — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) November 10, 2020

Boom.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK @SunApology