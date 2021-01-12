The 15 sharpest responses to the government’s excuse for stopping vaccinations at 8 pm

With almost every part of the UK in lockdown, people are looking to the vaccines to provide a way back to something a little more like normal life. Currently, vaccinations are being administered for 12 hours a day, from 8 am to 8 pm.

A Downing Street spokesperson gave their reason for not offering the jab around the clock.

People begged to differ – and they did it with style.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2