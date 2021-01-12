The 15 sharpest responses to the government’s excuse for stopping vaccinations at 8 pm

With almost every part of the UK in lockdown, people are looking to the vaccines to provide a way back to something a little more like normal life. Currently, vaccinations are being administered for 12 hours a day, from 8 am to 8 pm.

A Downing Street spokesperson gave their reason for not offering the jab around the clock.

No 10 says Covid vaccinations could be delivered late into the night, but insists there's currently 'not a clamour for jabs after 8pm' — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) January 11, 2021

People begged to differ – and they did it with style.

1.

I normally start work at 8pm. I am available. https://t.co/uVoNARgFao — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) January 11, 2021

2.

What the fuck is this. We’re currently legally fucking obliged to remain indoors, who’s worried that their lifesaving vaccine appointment will clash with their plans for 9? https://t.co/OrC5G2gGwH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 11, 2021

3.

If you've spent all day homeschooling/working, 8pm is PERFECT! Who did they ask? Someone called "Peter McLunchbreaksonly"? https://t.co/ivxLcj6Zc9 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 11, 2021

4.

me outside Matt Hancock’s office: pic.twitter.com/3qCQUx17EY — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 11, 2021

5.

This is so true, get a vaccine during the night? I'd rather just sit indoors for a year and a half. https://t.co/j10BxlWXyB — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 11, 2021

6.

“There’s currently not a clamour for a thing we haven’t made available,” says dickhead. pic.twitter.com/1wQZG9t6Yh — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 11, 2021

7.

From the government that brought you economic carnage and some of the worst excess death figures on earth, we won't be doing vaccinations after 8pm because it clashes with Inside The Factory with Greg Wallace. https://t.co/6YCQQAf9g9 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 11, 2021

8.