This thread of the weirdest and dumbest stuff Donald Trump did as president is quite the read

Not long to go now until Donald Trump’s four years as the world’s most powerful man comes to an end.

There will be no shortage of sober and important reflections on his extraordinary term in office.

But for now let’s enjoy this thread of the ‘weirdest and dumbest’ stuff he got up to, put together by @jules_su over on Twitter.

It’s quite the read (see how many you can remember …) and as @jules_su suggests, do head over to Twitter to add any memorable moments that might be missing …

1.

Since Trump’s almost out of office, I figured this would be a fun time to remind everyone of the weirdest & dumbest sh*t our failed dictator did in the last four years that we totally forgot about. Starting with a classic: STARING DIRECTLY INTO THE SUN DURING A SOLAR ECLIPSE pic.twitter.com/XtvDltgJsv — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

2.

CATERING AN ALL MCDONALDS DINNER BECAUSE HE CAUSE A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND THERE WAS NOBODY TO COOK FOOD AT THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/LYtd0XrThy — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

3.

4.

THROWING PAPER TOWELS INTO THE CROWD AFTER A DEVASTATING HURRICANE IN PUERTO RICO pic.twitter.com/qdCQHYFLKG — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

5.

SALUTING A NORTH KOREAN GENERAL pic.twitter.com/KkSeIqKlo8 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

6.

PERSON WOMAN MAN CAMERA TV pic.twitter.com/rEjMrz3l6n — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

7.

HOCKIN’ BEANS DURING A PANDEMIC pic.twitter.com/l0NuunMdDb — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

8.

THAT POWER HANDSHAKE HE HAD TO STOP DOING BECAUSE OTHER WORLD LEADERS KEPT DOING IT TO HIM pic.twitter.com/ULya89gGCS — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

9.

MOLESTING THE AMERICAN FLAG pic.twitter.com/Pmtd7lH3BZ — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

10.

DRAWING IN THE HURRICANE PROJECTION WITH A SHARPIE pic.twitter.com/vWyQ36yDlh — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

11.

SHOVING ASIDE ANOTHER WORLD LEADER TO WALK IN FRONT pic.twitter.com/0AmLqcgNMh — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

12.

TOILET PAPER ON THE SHOE pic.twitter.com/axASIqnyTC — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

13.

THE TINY DESK pic.twitter.com/LIiONAWZmq — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

15.

TELLING A 7-YEAR-OLD THERE’S NO SANTA ON CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/TDsPseOYqd — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

16.

SCOTCH TAPING HIS TIE TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/fSI4b02jVM — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

17.

HOLDING HANDS LIKE A TODDLER WITH THERESA MAY pic.twitter.com/TRyZk3JtCj — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

18.