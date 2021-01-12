‘Honk! Honk!’ 9 times the Daily Star front page told it exactly like it is

The Daily Star has come up with some winning front pages during the various lockdowns so far, highlighting the incompetence and hypocrisy at the heart of government.

And today’s especially colourful effort about Boris Johnson’s unfortunate bike ride is another one to add to the collection.

“Great front page, but had you thought of photoshopping him into a costume?” — The Modern Aurelius (@modernaurelius) January 11, 2021

And here are some other winning front pages from the Star which you may (or may not) remember …

Source Twitter @dailystar @hendopolis