Daily Mail readers had just as much sympathy for kids on those scant food parcels as you’d imagine

You will probably have seen today the widespread outrage at the paucity of the free school meal packages being sent to some children and families learning from home.

The so-called £30 packages are going out to the families of children who would normally qualify for free school meals and are being taught at home because of the pandemic.

It’s pretty much the only story in town today because the parcels being shared on Twitter look so inadequate.

#FreeSchoolMeals bag for 10 days: 2 days jacket potato with beans

8 single cheese sandwiches 2 days carrots

3 days apples

2 days soreen

3 days frubes Spare pasta & tomato. Will need mayo for pasta salad. Issued instead of £30 vouchers. I could do more with £30 to be honest. pic.twitter.com/87LGUTHXEu — Roadside Mum 🐯 (@RoadsideMum) January 11, 2021

Here’s what footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford, who has done so much to stop kids from going hungry, had to say.

3 days of food for 1 family…

Just not good enough. pic.twitter.com/Y7FJEFFAma — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 11, 2021

And cookery writer and food blogger, Jack Monroe.

That’s about a fivers worth of food there, someone is making a mint out of this!!! — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 11, 2021

Except the widespread outrage felt by people everywhere wasn’t shared by readers of the Daily Mail. Of course it wasn’t.

And we only mention it because, even for the Daily Mail, this was quite something, shared by @DMReporter on Twitter.

FOOD: Naturally Daily Mail readers haven't a single fucking shred of sympathy for the people getting £5 worth of food to last over a week. It's their own fault of course, they chose to have kids. They probably want woke food. Why is Rashford sticking his nose in again anyway? pic.twitter.com/hOXjzxaDXf — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) January 12, 2021

And here’s the Mail’s story – and some of the comments that followed – in close-up.

Woke carrots.



