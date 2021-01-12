This dashcam video footage of ‘Canadian road rage’ has gone wildly viral on Twitter and it’s well worth 12 seconds of your time.

Shocking.

I’ve had it up to here with these Canadians! — Cardigan Canyon 🇯🇲🇩🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@CanyonCardigan) January 10, 2021

So funny. But don’t kid yourself, that guy was really pissed off 😂😂😂 — mmlikestowrite🇨🇦 (@MMwritescanada) January 10, 2021

Canadian here. Can confirm. 🇨🇦 — Rupinder (Rup) Sahsi, MD 🧠💬 (@hotSahs) January 10, 2021

Not gonna lie… one time I got out and closed the trunk of a lady’s Honda Civic. 🤭 — 🍁I’m Kai🍁 (@RemyMirage) January 10, 2021

@Suzgrenz Canadians are OUT OF CONTROL! — Nathan Lane (@NathanCLane) January 10, 2021

Oh, make no mistake, dude was pissed. Snow states can appreciate this too… clean off your damn cars! Including your roof! That snow goes flying everywhere when you hit 40km/hr and is a danger to everyone else on the road. ✌🏼❤️🇨🇦❄️ — Sara without an ‘h’ (@thomas_sara) January 10, 2021

Source Twitter @RexChapman @HolyCow_Inc