Andrew Cotter’s Olive and Mabel ‘home gym’ video is just the lockdown lift we needed

New lockdown, same old Olive and Mabel, and thank goodness for that.

You’ll be familiar now with sports commentator Andrew Cotter and the brilliant videos he does with his two lovely dogs, and his new one doesn’t disappoint. Of course it doesn’t.

So much to enjoy! Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Andrew’s videos were a ray of light during the 2020 gloom, so much so that the three of them have even got a book out, which you can find here.

You can also follow him on Twitter here, or on YouTube over here.

And here’s a reminder of how it all started nearly 10 months – 10 months! – ago.

Of all the videos he’s done, this must be the most popular.

All hail Andrew (and Olive and Mabel).

Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter