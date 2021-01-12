Andrew Cotter’s Olive and Mabel ‘home gym’ video is just the lockdown lift we needed

New lockdown, same old Olive and Mabel, and thank goodness for that.

You’ll be familiar now with sports commentator Andrew Cotter and the brilliant videos he does with his two lovely dogs, and his new one doesn’t disappoint. Of course it doesn’t.

Building a home gym during this lockdown. pic.twitter.com/CSvgW80KSo — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) January 11, 2021

So much to enjoy! Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

So great! I love the stick area, really made me crack up! — Lala (@mslalamac2) January 11, 2021

Totally unrealistic, that swimming pool is way bigger than the one at the gym — Sean Fenn💙 (@fenspur) January 11, 2021

‘Well not with that attitude, no’ 😂 — Leigh-Jayne 💙 (@x_yummeigh_x) January 11, 2021

Superb Andrew! Made my day thank you. 👍 — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) January 11, 2021

These go on just being genius. My only problem is that when I hear AC doing his rugby commentary, I can’t help but chuckle. Which is not always appropriate when my team are getting six bells knocked out of them — Neil Thompson 3.5%💙 (@NeilTho68822310) January 11, 2021

Andrew’s videos were a ray of light during the 2020 gloom, so much so that the three of them have even got a book out, which you can find here.

You can also follow him on Twitter here, or on YouTube over here.

And here’s a reminder of how it all started nearly 10 months – 10 months! – ago.

Of all the videos he’s done, this must be the most popular.

All hail Andrew (and Olive and Mabel).

I found a good thing. Savor it. https://t.co/okwtI9HsII — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) January 11, 2021

Andrew Cotter’s hilarious Olive and Mabel videos were a 2020 highlight – 11 of the best

