A Trump aide said the president was the ‘most masculine’ ever and CNN’s Don Lemon wasn’t having it

Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley – no, us neither – went viral today after describing his boss as the most masculine president America has ever seen.

Gidley was on Fox News when he was asked whether Trump had been emasculated by being permanently suspended by Twitter.

And this is what he had to say.

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine …

… But surely no-one said it better than CNN’s Don Lemon who wasn’t taking it, he really wasn’t taking it all.

Source Twitter @SteveKrak