A Trump aide said the president was the ‘most masculine’ ever and CNN’s Don Lemon wasn’t having it

Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley – no, us neither – went viral today after describing his boss as the most masculine president America has ever seen.

Gidley was on Fox News when he was asked whether Trump had been emasculated by being permanently suspended by Twitter.

And this is what he had to say.

Hogan Gidley describes Trump as “the most masculine person, I think, to ever hold the White House.” pic.twitter.com/nLn2umhV2L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2021

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine …

Trump is for sure, with all the traditions hallmarks such as wearing Depends, make up, a ladies watch, a dyed blonde combover, shoe lifts, a girdle and crying like a baby any time his feelings are hurt. https://t.co/QbwzrnoGes — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) January 11, 2021

I'm almost embarrassed for him, since clearly he doesn't have the good sense to be embarrassed for himself. https://t.co/wErIlpkg1K — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 11, 2021

"Most masculine?" What the fuck does that mean? Guy can't even walk down a ramp without a military escort or flush a toilet. https://t.co/uHvP3BammD — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 11, 2021

didn't teddy roosevelt ride around on a grizzly bear tho https://t.co/OVq6xVwQPN — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 12, 2021

Teddy Roosevelt resigned his position as Assistant Secretary of the Navy so he could go fight in a war https://t.co/JcTE6y1jv3 — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) January 12, 2021

apparently "masculine" now means "sniveling child who accepts responsibility for nothing and cries when you take away their toys," make a note https://t.co/n6dfygrLmB — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 12, 2021

He needs to meet more men. https://t.co/6y1VWbefaw — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽t (@4lisaguerrero) January 12, 2021

If you have to defend someone’s masculinity they aint got it. https://t.co/HNWEj4O8c4 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 11, 2021

… But surely no-one said it better than CNN’s Don Lemon who wasn’t taking it, he really wasn’t taking it all.

Checking in on Don Lemon over on CNN… “Shut up! Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all…the biggest loser we’ve ever had as president.” Milking those last 9 days! pic.twitter.com/vBnCL3PCCn — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 12, 2021

