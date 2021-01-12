This next-level snowman is surely the perfect tribute to 2020.

‘A snowman I built an hour ago to honour the year 2020,’ said a_sta_ces and it went viral because, well, look at it.

Nailed it.

‘Jesus, that’s terrifying…I love it so much.’ liforlife816

And just in case you were wondering, like this person.

‘How long did it take you to pull that off??’ Gojira_Gamer123 ‘Around 4 hours, I think. I made one pause, to eat :)’ a_sta_ces

Source Reddit u/a_sta_ces