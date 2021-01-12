A transition from a 1997 film has gone viral because it’s simply mind-blowing

We don’t normally notice film transitions – where one piece of filming joins to the next – because they’re just part of the narrative, but some are so beautifully crafted that they’re too special to ignore.

A TikToker named quanticocrewcm asked people to share their favourite transitions, and other TikTok users stitched their videos to hers. One in particular grabbed people’s attention.

Patrick Hanson‘s favourite transition, from Jodie Foster‘s 1997 film, Contact, has been viewed almost seven million times in four days, and we’re not surprised.

Watch.

via Gfycat

We weren’t the only ones doing a bit of head scratching.

Without wishing to ruin the illusion, here are the film’s visual effects supervisors, Ken Ralston and Stephen Rosenbaum, talking us through the sequence.

We’re with Natalia Muchova.

Show us your favourite transitions.

