Trump’s former press secretary complained about Twitter and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response

Here’s someone we hadn’t thought about for a while.

It’s Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders – you remember – going on Twitter to complain that she’d lost 50,000 followers in a week.

I’ve lost 50k+ followers this week. The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor, or silence the American people. This is not China, this is United States of America, and we are a free country. https://t.co/Xupd0N1hea — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 9, 2021

It comes at the same time that Donald Trump lost his account, of course, along with several high-profile Trump supporters and a whole load of QAnon conspiracy theorists.

And the great Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response.

Free advice – if you are losing tens of thousands of followers the moment Twitter starts taking down Neo-Nazis and violent insurrectionists, maybe don’t advertise that! Also maybe people are unfollowing you out disgust for your support of a coupist bc they care about our country https://t.co/zw64FS8gmf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2021

‘Free advice – if you are losing tens of thousands of followers the moment Twitter starts taking down Neo-Nazis and violent insurrectionists, maybe don’t advertise that!’

Boom.

And it wasn’t the only on-point takedown.

Imagine tweeting this in the wake of your former boss inciting a riot and attempted coup that left 5 dead including a police officer. https://t.co/WkjnllZsTa — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2021

If a site announced a crackdown on Nazis and I lost 50k followers, my first thought wouldn’t be “oh no I lost 50k followers” it would be “WHY THE FUCK DID 50K NAZIS THINK I WAS WORTH FOLLOWING OH SHIT OH FUCK” https://t.co/cLmk7HZY6W — Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) January 11, 2021

The U.S. lost over 19,000 human beings to COVID this week. https://t.co/yHRENmZ6E4 — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 11, 2021

Maybe this will work: imagine a “follower” as a human life extinguished by the rampaging plague, or the life of a police officer who was bludgeoned to death. See how that might make people upset? https://t.co/pZq7QECm1x — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 10, 2021

Kudos to Sarah for having the courage to speak out in the face of an unconscionable tragedy https://t.co/fL4hRz3Ihp — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) January 11, 2021

And finally …

The Chinese government shut down the Internet. Twitter isn’t the government. Twitter is a private corporation. I thought you guys LOVED private enterprise. https://t.co/wqQTJcR5ti — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 10, 2021

READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins comeback of the day after Donald Trump called her ‘not talented’

Source @AOC

H/T Reddit u/lrlOurPresident