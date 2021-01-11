This Trump supporter compared the outgoing president to Jesus – 9 favourite funny takedowns

The downside of Donald Trump being permanently suspended by Twitter is we’ve missed out on finding out exactly how furious and frustrated he is because, well, he can’t tweet about it, obviously.

Fortunately – kind of – we still have the thoughts of his supporters and this one in particular went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

If Twitter had been around during the era of Jesus Christ, he too would have been banned from the platform for misinformation. Those on the right side of history are rarely appreciated during their time on earth. Patriots do not be dismayed. We are on the right side of history. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) January 10, 2021

Well, it makes a change from comparing him to dictators (see Donald Trump Jr). Except the Jesus parallel didn’t strike a lot of people as entirely accurate.

Here are our favourite funny takedowns.

1.

Jesus had like 12 followers, nobody would've even noticed him on here, complete rando. https://t.co/qEglX6LQ4C — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 10, 2021

2.

are you high, sir? Or am I not high enough https://t.co/h73SbpAciw — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 11, 2021

3.

Jesus got banned from the forum pretty definitively as I recall https://t.co/07px5P38IA — luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) January 10, 2021

4.

Jesus at the Last Supper not looking up from his phone at all https://t.co/WmH9yn4rS4 — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) January 10, 2021

5.

I think he would have preferred that over what they actually did to him back then https://t.co/VREOA3c9dT — Staceykanda Forever (@TheEpicDept) January 10, 2021

6.

Jesus would’ve been fine, he had two other accounts https://t.co/Gfw1vZIXyV — Patrick Stokes (@patstokes) January 10, 2021

7.

I'm picturing Jesus on the cross, blood dripping from the nails, turning to the penitent thief crucified next to him and saying, "could be worse, we could've been banned from Twitter." https://t.co/MAIvmCbOV1 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 11, 2021

8.

bro he was crucified https://t.co/vGgAhvlxu6 — lottie (@sellottie) January 10, 2021

9.

The only thing Trump has in common with Jesus Christ is that they hung out with hookers & both used ghost writers. Anyone who claims to follow both Jesus & Trump has never read either of their books. https://t.co/68vRBoj2NT — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 11, 2021

And just in case the name Dean Browning seems familiar you’d be right (he claimed he was quoting someone else).

To conclude …

bro just shut the fuck up lmao https://t.co/4n4vy8eyL0 — SonicFox (@SonicFox) January 11, 2021

