This Trump supporter compared the outgoing president to Jesus – 9 favourite funny takedowns

The downside of Donald Trump being permanently suspended by Twitter is we’ve missed out on finding out exactly how furious and frustrated he is because, well, he can’t tweet about it, obviously.

Fortunately – kind of – we still have the thoughts of his supporters and this one in particular went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Well, it makes a change from comparing him to dictators (see Donald Trump Jr). Except the Jesus parallel didn’t strike a lot of people as entirely accurate.

Here are our favourite funny takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And just in case the name Dean Browning seems familiar you’d be right (he claimed he was quoting someone else).

To conclude …

Source @DeanBrowningPA

