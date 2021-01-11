This doctor’s hilarious takedown of an anti-vaxxer over Covid is supremely satisfying

The advent of the Covid vaccine(s) has given lots of people hope that 2021 will – eventually – be an improvement on 2020.

Not everyone’s delighted about it, however, including the vocal band of anti-vaxxers who we’ve featured on these pages before and no doubt will again.

One of them got in touch with Dr Eric Burnett to tell him that being a doctor didn’t make him any more of an authority on the subject than she was. And we’re glad they did because the comeback was very satisfying indeed.

“Well, Karen, I hate to break it to you, but it does. I spent the last ten plus years of my life dedicated to the study of medicine and science. I’m tired of pretending like everyone’s opinion on the vaccine and on the pandemic are equally valid because they are not. “Your opinion is based upon a QAnon conspiracy meme shared by your scientifically illiterate fourth cousin twice removed who told you that the vaccine is going to turn you into an eggplant parmesan sandwich. “Your inability to learn something new about the world around you isn’t a badge of honour or anything to be proud of. It’s embarrassing.”

Oof. Let’s hope she’s also an expert in treating burns.

Source TikTok @dr.eric.b H/T Indy100