These Daily Mail headlines are a sorry Brexit story in two parts

What with everything else going on – you know, everything else – Brexit has been shunted further down the headlines that it otherwise might have been.

But just in case you’re wondering how it’s all going, these two Daily Mail headlines might help. One’s from today, and the other is from a little while ago, highlighted by @JimMFelton on Twitter.

Here they are a bit closer up.

It also works well with this Daily Mail headline from last month, as pointed out by @davidschneider.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Took us back to these two Daily Express headlines which were basically Brexit in a nutshell.

