These Daily Mail headlines are a sorry Brexit story in two parts

What with everything else going on – you know, everything else – Brexit has been shunted further down the headlines that it otherwise might have been.

But just in case you’re wondering how it’s all going, these two Daily Mail headlines might help. One’s from today, and the other is from a little while ago, highlighted by @JimMFelton on Twitter.

Here they are a bit closer up.

It also works well with this Daily Mail headline from last month, as pointed out by @davidschneider.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/rUPqOwlmcj — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 11, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

BREXIT: It feels so good to have our country back, huh? pic.twitter.com/vBS2GaX0wz — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) January 11, 2021

Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of our own actions. — Ian Porter (@Nairoz) January 11, 2021

I am hearing less and less from Brexiteers as this starts to unfold… — RealSociableDad (@RealSociableDad) January 11, 2021

And folk laughed at us Scots for not eating fruit. Ye canny miss what ye dinnie have. — Scott Agnew (@scottagnew) January 11, 2021

‘Project Fear’ turning into ‘Operation Accurate Prediction’ Who would have thought it?! Well, all those experts who warned about it.. — Dr James F (@DrJamesFord) January 11, 2021

Took us back to these two Daily Express headlines which were basically Brexit in a nutshell.

Two articles about fishing, the first on Sunday 3rd and the second a day later on Monday 4th. This is quite possibly the most #PeakDailyExpress thing I’ve ever seen. How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/VFXT6xYATR — Graham runs… 小光頭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🇹🇼 (@itsafrogslife) January 5, 2021

