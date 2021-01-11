The writer of this brilliant anti-racist letter to the Guardian sent it viral all over again

This brilliant anti-racist letter to the Guardian went viral all over again today because it makes its point so well.

It was shared on Twitter today by its author, Henry Stewart, along with a clip of Thom Yorke reading it at a Letters Live event a while back.

Here’s the letter.

I am so proud of this. @thomyorke reads my Burqa letter at the Union Chapel. https://t.co/TsIm6PRE7B (at 14.27) Thank you Thom, thank you @letterslive pic.twitter.com/aLuN78Teoi — Henry Stewart (@happyhenry) January 11, 2021

No woman in a burqa (or a hijab or a burkini) has ever done me any harm. But I was sacked (without explanation) by a man in a suit. Men in suits missold me pensions and endowments, costing me thousands of pounds. A man in a suit led us on a disastrous and illegal war. Men in suits led the banks and crashed the world economy. Other men in suits then increased the misery to millions through austerity. If we are to start telling people what to wear, maybe we should ban suits. Henry Stewart, London

And here’s Thom Yorke …

You might have seen it before, but it’s a letter that definitely bears repeated reading …

