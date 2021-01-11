14 sweet takedowns of this homophobic reaction to a Creme Egg advert

Like snowdrops and hosepipe bans, the arrival of Creme Eggs seems to get earlier and earlier each year.

Some of us have yet to haul the Christmas tree through the house, condemning us to the discovery of pine needles for the next three month, but the Easter-evoking treats are already back in the shops.

Of course, there’s always an advert, and this year’s one, celebrating Creme Egg’s 50th anniversary, is causing a stir.

Warning: contains scenes that may undermine your New Year healthy eating resolution.

For those of you worrying about social distancing, they’re an actual couple – Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran.

After the Daily Mail reported on it, some people took to Twitter to complain, and this tweet attracted the most attention.

Tweeters had some thoughts and they weren’t afraid to share them, including this praise for Cadbury’s approach.

I was confused growing up because all I ever saw around me was heterosexuality. I therefore couldn't accept and understand why I was attracted to somebody of the same sex. Thank you @CadburyUK. Hopefully more children will grow up knowing that love is never wrong! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/7B2Pq8sVQQ — Becca (She/Her) 🏳️‍🌈 (@Becca5492) January 10, 2021

Most reactions made their points with humour.

1.

I’m DISGUSTED by this. I would NEVER share a Creme Egg with my husband. https://t.co/uJtXNEm1mv — Ian Eagleton (@MrEagletonIan) January 10, 2021

2.

Y'all crying over a creme egg kiss and saying it's not homophobia I hope you're campaigning to raise the age restriction of Lady and the Tramp too pic.twitter.com/9P4Vwemsly — 开BI // K开I (@minamums) January 10, 2021

3.

People up in arms about the Cadburys Creme Egg advert would do well to remember that this country has a proud history of using sex to sell chocolate. pic.twitter.com/gcqJZFC0hU — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 10, 2021

4.

I understand that people who like Creme Eggs are born that way but do they have to rub their disgusting choices in our faces? https://t.co/BceYsY2d7V — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 10, 2021

5.

“I’m not Homophobic, but I’ll gladly help out if they’re shorthanded…” https://t.co/eb1GWQ3uge — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) January 10, 2021

6

I agree! The flake ad from the 80s with the naked woman in the bath confused me as a child and now I can only eat chocolate thats been run under a tap https://t.co/TpadtWbBNn — Viriconia (@Viriconia) January 10, 2021

7.