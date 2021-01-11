These Spaniards making the most of a once in a lifetime snowfall is a thing of pure joy

It’s been snowing in Spain – really snowing – and it’s fair to say they’re not used to this sort of thing happening. At all.

Madrid was one of many places hit by more snow than they’ve seen in 50 years or more.

And while it was a giant pain in the backside for many people, coming as it does on top of the pandemic, lots of other people were determined to enjoy this rarest of snow blankets for all it was worth.

Over on Twitter, Jaded New Yorker – @nozztilbrooklyn – put together a bunch of highlights and it’s a thread of pure joy.

I interrupt your doomscroll to let you know it hasn’t been snow covered like this in 61 years in Madrid, Spain. People are into it so I’m going to share some videos. This guy has been waiting for this his entire life- pic.twitter.com/tMxgG6OrCw — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

The dedication in making this as accurate as possible pic.twitter.com/8VvWzwJJDK — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

Tapas and a beer? si senor pic.twitter.com/Lvkip4HPPZ — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

SNOW FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ajX17wBROp — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

My favorite pic.twitter.com/w4jKI4kVIC — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

Why not propel yourself pic.twitter.com/EvqrFkTJ9U — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 9, 2021

And finally pic.twitter.com/9K1A1RozMT — jaded new yorker (@nozztilbrooklyn) January 10, 2021

And it’s fair to say it brightened up people’s days.

Thread of all adults in Madrid collectively trying to live out every single idea they’ve ever had about snow in the same 6 hours. https://t.co/BTxfEtcdKG — Quince Mountain (@QuinceMountain) January 10, 2021

Wow remember when snow was fun? A Thread https://t.co/3oDK6nYMBX — ?uev Love X (@questlove) January 11, 2021

Everything is shit. Apart from this thread. Which is a thing of purest joy https://t.co/tSJp9APLSG — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) January 10, 2021

Good night. Find joy, whenever you can. 🧡 https://t.co/8wIx09hY9h — Emily Andras (@emtothea) January 11, 2021

