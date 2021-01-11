These Spaniards making the most of a once in a lifetime snowfall is a thing of pure joy

It’s been snowing in Spain – really snowing – and it’s fair to say they’re not used to this sort of thing happening. At all.

Madrid was one of many places hit by more snow than they’ve seen in 50 years or more.

And while it was a giant pain in the backside for many people, coming as it does on top of the pandemic, lots of other people were determined to enjoy this rarest of snow blankets for all it was worth.

Over on Twitter, Jaded New Yorker – @nozztilbrooklyn – put together a bunch of highlights and it’s a thread of pure joy.

And it’s fair to say it brightened up people’s days.

Source @nozztilbrooklyn H/T @QuinceMountain