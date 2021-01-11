This sledding dog has gone viral all over again – and we’ve never needed it more

Back in 2017, canine sledding fan, Secret, went viral when people spotted her doing this.

We wrote about how much people loved seeing her having the time of her life in the snow.

Due to a minor misunderstanding, writer Sarfraz Manzoor thought the clip was more recent, and introduced it to a whole new set of viewers.

He later explained the mistake.

Old or new, people were thrilled by the talented dog, especially at a time when distractions are not just welcome, but essential.

These happy responses are typical.

The video seemed to blow one person’s theory right out of the water.

You should see them at a poker game.

Source Mary & Secret Image Screengrab