IMDb’s new piece of Home Alone 2 trivia is another kick in the teeth for Trump

Since his followers stormed the Capitol Building, having been assured that the occupants were trying to steal the election from Donald Trump, by *checks notes* Donald Trump, there have been consequences.

A number of the rioters have been arrested, members of Trump’s staff have resigned, condemning his behaviour as they left, and he has been banned from most social media.

People lined up to indulge in some well-earned schadenfreude.

Right now Trump has access to the nuclear codes but he can’t post a funny cat video on Facebook. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) January 7, 2021

Lmaooooo this the wildest ban in history. His phone just a brick pic.twitter.com/vnpb79Npb5 — KB24 Forever 17x CHAMPS 7x DODGERS CHAMPS (@KarateSkool) January 9, 2021

take a moment this Sunday morning to savour just how furious Donald Trump is right now — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 10, 2021

BREAKING: donald trump has been banned from the 3rd dimension pic.twitter.com/WDGwh3PDZI — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) January 9, 2021

Mike Pence is being urged to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove Trump on the grounds of his unfitness for office, while many senators have instigated impeachment proceedings.

Trump could be jailed for his alleged involvement in the fatal insurrection, but there remains one other indignity available to be inflicted on the stricken president.

Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 8, 2021

Fun fact – Canada cut his scene in 2019.

Joseph wasn’t the only one thinking along those lines.

He should be tried, imprisoned, and digitally removed from Home Alone 2. — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) January 6, 2021

BREAKING NEWS:

Donald Trump to be digitally replaced in HOME ALONE 2 with actor, Christopher Plummer. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 9, 2021

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

I can’t believe they were able to get George Lucas’ team to remove him in the Home Alone 2 special edition. pic.twitter.com/SzLbNjh9y3 — Ben "The Mediocre Gatsby" Mooney (@Ben_Etc) January 9, 2021

And this …

I can’t believe one of the extras from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was kicked off twitter pic.twitter.com/z9JMdXxXVc — (@hgoldbach) January 9, 2021

Which brings us nicely to this hilarious new addition to the IMDb trivia.

Whoever submitted this IMDB trivia for Home Alone 2 pic.twitter.com/Reu9GSZFLc — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 9, 2021

This is on the IMDb trivia page for Home Alone 2 right now. Your move, Catherine O'Hara. pic.twitter.com/pg6bEyvaY7 — Ford Prefect (@TheGrimRecapper) January 9, 2021

Fascinating Home Alone 2 trivia on IMDB. pic.twitter.com/7Y3bcEPfAr — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 9, 2021

Matt Gabriele made a good point.

This does suggest other cast members have done 1 or the other though… — Matt Gabriele (@prof_gabriele) January 9, 2021

Has anyone seen Macaulay Culkin recently?

Source Twitter Image Screengrab