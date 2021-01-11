The government asked for people’s questions about the coronavirus – 17 absolute zingers

In a ‘surely they knew what would happen‘ moment, the government invited people to ask them questions about the coronavirus.

Even if they couldn’t predict the responses, the rest of us could. These were our favourites.

1.

How come you’ve fucked it up so badly? https://t.co/FRXP2Rf0iY — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 10, 2021

2.

By what definition is increasing the death toll by many thousands for a few nice headlines in the Mail “saving Christmas” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 10, 2021

3.

Yeah I have a lot of questions, number 1 – how dare you? https://t.co/9a4WPHhVwG — Andrew (@andtgav) January 10, 2021

4.

Does the Prime Minister put jam on the scones first or prefer other nonsensical distractions like scotch eggs? — Rob Manuel 🤖📒 (@robmanuel) January 10, 2021

5.

I asked my cat about a tech problem earlier, so sure, why not? https://t.co/wmLjxqvzqE — Simon HB (@norock) January 10, 2021

6.

Which factor do you think was most important in the way you’ve irredeemably fucked the entire pandemic response: your blistering incompetence or your gratuitous cruelty? — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 10, 2021

7.

Why does Hancock still have a job ? — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) January 11, 2021

8.

Why has @BorisJohnson's dad had the second dose of the vaccine whilst our Frontline nurses treating positive patients on a daily basis have to wait 12 weeks? https://t.co/9vcW8Ee6Iw — Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) January 10, 2021

9.