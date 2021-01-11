Donald Trump Jr ranted at Twitter for banning his dad and it’s a glorious self-own

We’re delighted to welcome a new entry into the Donald Trump Jr Twitter ‘hall of fame’.

This time he’s been sharing his thoughts on his father being permanently suspended by Twitter due to the ‘risk of further incitement of violence’.

Naturally enough little Don wasn’t happy and here’s what he had to say about it.

So the ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc… but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021

And while no-one is likely to stand up for the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s record on human rights, people wondered if Trump Jr was making the point he thought he was making …

“All the other genocidal dictators have Twitter accounts” is a hell of a take https://t.co/Fuv1G8z23u — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) January 9, 2021

Did their supporters storm the United States Capitol and kill a cop? I’ll wait. https://t.co/4VmdGKItiT — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 9, 2021

When @DonaldJTrumpJr has to use Twitter to compare his dad to the Ayatollah, you know they are having a bad day. Trump and Ayatollah, those are two terrorists that belong in the same sentence. Good job Donny Jr. https://t.co/1bcg28dugV — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 9, 2021

Shut up clown. The ayatollah is not on Twitter calling for armed insurrection‘s against his own government. https://t.co/zyNwfiUAVP — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 9, 2021

Dude, TOTALLY! My uncle got arrested once for robbing a 7-Eleven and beating the clerk half to death. And they arrested HIM! Even though there were dictators and mass murderers all over the world in like other countries and stuff!! It was nuts!! https://t.co/2pzwwxB2dU — Glenn with two n’s (@GlennHowerton) January 9, 2021

Even JR is comparing his father to dictators https://t.co/KgaeIPgafy — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) January 9, 2021

It's the free market, Sweetie. Y'all love that shit, don't you? https://t.co/cxIVyZhJoK — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 9, 2021

Don't worry, Don, your father will once again be in the company of these evil men in history books https://t.co/zb7Kn5qARo — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 9, 2021

To conclude …

