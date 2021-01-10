Hillary Clinton takes the ‘Best Own of Donald Trump’ Award – and she didn’t even use words
If you haven’t yet heard the news that Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter, as well as other social media platforms, congratulations on becoming the 2020-2021 Hide-And-Seek champion.
Twitter has been a non-stop mockeryfest since it happened, and we like to imagine the Loser-in-Chief doomscrolling and thinking up clapbacks he can’t share.
Here are a few things people have had to say about it.
Great to see Trump has finally been banned from Pinterest. Never again will he be able to colour match the Farrow & Ball paint on the bedroom wall of a white mother in west london.
— Joe Lycett (@joelycett) January 9, 2021
I’m still laughing at the fact that Tik Tok banned Tr*mp before he could ban Tik Tok 😭😭😭
— Midnight Meez (@MuthoniK20) January 9, 2021
Donald Trump currently attempting to spell out MAGA in FarmVille corn pic.twitter.com/hG4ESfIzLj
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 9, 2021
When Trump tries to login into his social media accounts pic.twitter.com/FeJtE5w19M
— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) January 10, 2021
However, the ‘Ultimate Burn Award for Owning Donald Trump’ goes to Hillary Clinton, for being succinct, definitive – and for the quality of her long game.
Back in 2016, she posted this …
Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2016
We can’t say what he’d tweeted because – well, that tweet doesn’t exist anymore. What we can say is that her follow-up was a beautiful moment.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 9, 2021
from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat
A lot of people responded – because they could – and it now has almost 100,000 likes.
This will go down as the most epic trolling with no words used. https://t.co/F5gCYJaeRc
— 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) January 9, 2021
OMG. My pithy hero. I love her so. https://t.co/m4z4IShxzE
— Ellen Meister 💙🇺🇲 🌊 (@EllenMeister) January 9, 2021
ok this is an A+ tweet https://t.co/jz08TqPkUt
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2021
I'M DED!!! 🤣🤣😭😭💀💀
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 9, 2021
[chef's kiss] https://t.co/zHinHzjPLH
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) January 9, 2021
As The Hoarse Whisperer remarked …
It’s just nice when you can check off something on your bucket list.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 9, 2021
READ MORE
This clip of Donald Trump mocking Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia went viral for reasons that will become obvious
Source Hillary Clinton Image Screengrab