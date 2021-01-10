Watching this 2-year-old belting out Let It Go in the snow really lifts the spirits

Despite the partial respite caused by the removal of Donald Trump from a number of social media platforms, much of the news is a constant diet of doom and gloom.

It was, therefore, a very welcome lift to our spirits to spot this cheery moment, shared by the Reverend Mikey Ferguson, courtesy of his two-year-old daughter, Nel.

Can the Church sing about God as passionately as my daughter sings Frozen full pelt in the streets?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/CSN5AyPtDK — Mikey (@RevMikeyF) January 7, 2021

That’s how to make the best of the snowy weather, without a doubt.

Little Nel’s fabulous vocal stylings brought a little sunshine to everyone who saw the clip – and it’s currently at 1.3 million views before even making it to three days.

Mikey's daughter wins the Interwebs this week https://t.co/B1ZGZUE1f5 — (@TVRav) January 8, 2021

This is the most adorable thing I have ever seen🥰 https://t.co/cBSZ0gWiAu — Caerffili Vanilli🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Welshwhippet) January 8, 2021

I'm watching this all day. 😍 https://t.co/spI1TP5zEF — Angie Walton 🌻☀️💖 (@coolAngieWalton) January 8, 2021

Awwww bless. She's living that moment in her imagination and I just love it 💙💙💙 https://t.co/EmtLSxo27n — key-rahhh (@CeireSha) January 8, 2021

Mikey made the most of the viral moment, with this follow-up, which it would be rude not to share.

Folks, if you like my little girl’s confidence, you’re going to love the work that @ActionAidUK are doing for women and girls throughout the world who suffer from poverty and FGM. Please be generous!https://t.co/2kMSZITQBT — Mikey (@RevMikeyF) January 8, 2021

We can only assume he doesn’t have a Soundcloud.

There was also a happy postscript to the joyous moment.

Well… it was only right after causing so much joy yesterday that we get Nel a little treat! Of course I couldn’t leave her sister out too. Thank you to everyone who has been so nice about our lovely moment that we had! pic.twitter.com/tWJ5FcGj3q — Mikey (@RevMikeyF) January 9, 2021

Television’s favourite priest, Gogglebox star Kate Bottley had this to add.

Pause your doom scrolling and enjoy the enthusiasm of this small human. Lord, grant me the same confidence https://t.co/jpqbBr9Hnq — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) January 8, 2021

Amen to that.

