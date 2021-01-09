This person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention is hilarious

Here’s a lovely distraction from everything that’s going on in the outside world right now, a tape of someone trying to put together an audition tape.

But it turns out their cat had other ideas and it’s magnificent.

doomscrolling break: this person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention pic.twitter.com/SC282aotCk — will parry, bearer of the knife (@faayza) January 7, 2021

It’s from @wesleyryan over on TikTok and went viral after it ws shared by @2faayza on Twitter. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I love how the punishment is an abundance of kisses. — Mark Holtzen (@holtzymook) January 8, 2021

it’s obviously why he keeps throwing himself if that’s how he’s going to be “punished” — will parry, bearer of the knife (@faayza) January 8, 2021

The one-handed cat catch was most impressive! — A Gentleman and a (@ScoundrelPDX) January 8, 2021

This move was so smooth! — Anton Pluis (@mandarine_one) January 8, 2021

This is just darling! People dream to have a bond like that with their cats. Too cute. <3 — Rose (@Rosekitten89) January 7, 2021

‘Dad, you must be speaking to me because there is no one else here. Either that or you’re unwell & I need to do a cat scan STAT.’ — Dawn (@dawnphoenixk) January 7, 2021

And just in case you were wondering …

It’s a Bengal cat! They are the most energetic and vocal. — Becky Castle Miller, MA (@bcastlemiller) January 7, 2021

The Bengal is like “look, I am the STAR of this partnership, they can hire us both.” — Kerry Howell (@kerryhowell) January 8, 2021

Final word to @WesleyRyann …

Thank you for all the love!! I’m so glad this video is bringing an ounce of joy to this crazy world! Sending love from NY!! – Wesley — Wesley Ryan (@WesleyRyann) January 8, 2021

Oh go on then …

Source Twitter @faayza @WesleyRyann TikTok @wesleyryann

