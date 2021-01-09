This person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention is hilarious

Here’s a lovely distraction from everything that’s going on in the outside world right now, a tape of someone trying to put together an audition tape.

But it turns out their cat had other ideas and it’s magnificent.

It’s from @wesleyryan over on TikTok and went viral after it ws shared by @2faayza on Twitter. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you were wondering …

Final word to @WesleyRyann

Oh go on then …

Source Twitter @faayza @WesleyRyann TikTok @wesleyryann

