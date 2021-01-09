This person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention is hilarious
Here’s a lovely distraction from everything that’s going on in the outside world right now, a tape of someone trying to put together an audition tape.
But it turns out their cat had other ideas and it’s magnificent.
doomscrolling break:
this person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention pic.twitter.com/SC282aotCk
— will parry, bearer of the knife (@faayza) January 7, 2021
It’s from @wesleyryan over on TikTok and went viral after it ws shared by @2faayza on Twitter. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
I love how the punishment is an abundance of kisses.
— Mark Holtzen (@holtzymook) January 8, 2021
it’s obviously why he keeps throwing himself if that’s how he’s going to be “punished”
— will parry, bearer of the knife (@faayza) January 8, 2021
The one-handed cat catch was most impressive!
— A Gentleman and a (@ScoundrelPDX) January 8, 2021
cat bae pic.twitter.com/rUDAnQm6QL
— Brendan McGeever (@BrendanMcGeever) January 8, 2021
This move was so smooth!
— Anton Pluis (@mandarine_one) January 8, 2021
This is just darling! People dream to have a bond like that with their cats. Too cute. <3
— Rose (@Rosekitten89) January 7, 2021
‘Dad, you must be speaking to me because there is no one else here. Either that or you’re unwell & I need to do a cat scan STAT.’
— Dawn (@dawnphoenixk) January 7, 2021
And just in case you were wondering …
It’s a Bengal cat! They are the most energetic and vocal.
— Becky Castle Miller, MA (@bcastlemiller) January 7, 2021
The Bengal is like “look, I am the STAR of this partnership, they can hire us both.”
— Kerry Howell (@kerryhowell) January 8, 2021
Final word to @WesleyRyann …
Thank you for all the love!! I’m so glad this video is bringing an ounce of joy to this crazy world! Sending love from NY!! – Wesley
— Wesley Ryan (@WesleyRyann) January 8, 2021
Oh go on then …
You’re Hired. ❤️ https://t.co/JTkzz1eWgO
— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 9, 2021
Source Twitter @faayza @WesleyRyann TikTok @wesleyryann
