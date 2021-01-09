Donald Trump’s been permanently suspended by Twitter – 23 favourite jokes

Another ray of light breaking through the gloom after Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter was made permanent.

Twitter said Trump’s account had been removed ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence” and said it had taken the decision ‘after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account’.

Of course, it could all go wrong if the so-called president takes out his frustration on the nuclear codes, but for now let’s enjoy some of the things people were saying about it today.

1.

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

2.

I can't believe Twitter just destroyed Donald Trump's entire Presidential Library. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 8, 2021

3.

Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 8, 2021

4.

We are officially terminating Donald J. Trump's Blockbuster account and will seek litigation to collect his $35,670.42 in late fees. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) January 9, 2021

5.

Awfully cruel of Twitter to sever Donald Trump Jr's only connection to his father — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 8, 2021

6.

And how is YOUR day going? pic.twitter.com/56SHIiWCPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

7.

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 8, 2021

8.

Twitter suspending every account Trump tries to get on pic.twitter.com/ccv7o5nwU8 — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) January 9, 2021

9.

i will always remember where i was when donald trump was suspended from twitter. i was on twitter — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) January 8, 2021

10.

I guess I'll go read a book — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 8, 2021

11.