Donald Trump’s been permanently suspended by Twitter – 23 favourite jokes

Another ray of light breaking through the gloom after Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter was made permanent.

Twitter said Trump’s account had been removed ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence” and said it had taken the decision ‘after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account’.

Of course, it could all go wrong if the so-called president takes out his frustration on the nuclear codes, but for now let’s enjoy some of the things people were saying about it today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2