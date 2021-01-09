Adam Boulton’s takedown of this former Trump spokesperson on Sky News is just glorious

To Sky News, where editor-at-large Adam Boulton was interviewing Erin Elmore, a former campaign spokesperson for Donald Trump.

We obviously always mean it when we say things are worth watching in full. But this really, really is worth watching in full.

Boulton asked Elmore whether Trump was fit to serve out his remaining days in office and it’s fair to say it escalated from there. It really escalated …

‘I know you’re in Jupiter, Florida, but I think many British viewers in particular will think you are living on another very strange planet which has lost touch with right and wrong and political morality. What would you say to that?’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

UK 1, US 0.

