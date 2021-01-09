Adam Boulton’s takedown of this former Trump spokesperson on Sky News is just glorious

To Sky News, where editor-at-large Adam Boulton was interviewing Erin Elmore, a former campaign spokesperson for Donald Trump.

We obviously always mean it when we say things are worth watching in full. But this really, really is worth watching in full.

Boulton asked Elmore whether Trump was fit to serve out his remaining days in office and it’s fair to say it escalated from there. It really escalated …

Unbelievable scenes as Sky News’ Adam Boulton hits a 10/10 zinger on Trump’s former campaign spokesperson. ‘Your quippy one-liners don’t hurt me’. In fairness, that looked like it touched a nerve. pic.twitter.com/LyC42CY9v1 — Marc Ward (@MarcStevenPhoto) January 8, 2021

‘I know you’re in Jupiter, Florida, but I think many British viewers in particular will think you are living on another very strange planet which has lost touch with right and wrong and political morality. What would you say to that?’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

King energy from Adam Boulton interviewing a former Trump campaign staffer, and exactly what you would hope from a clash between a British journalist and an American partisan pic.twitter.com/lPy9YzgvER — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) January 8, 2021

Sensationally British stuff from @adamboultonSKY here She claimed his Jupiter quip didn’t affect her, but kind of seems like it did pic.twitter.com/khMymUeJuQ — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 8, 2021

A tough day for all in the Sky Newsroom today… this wee exchange managed to offer a little diversion however 👀 pic.twitter.com/PuNVrjzDrL — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) January 8, 2021

Definitely hit a vein there. he should be doing vaccinations with his one liners 😂 wouldnt expect anything less from a former Trump aide to be fair. — Justin Ng (@justin_ng) January 8, 2021

My old pal @adamboultonSKY interviewed a former US Apprentice contestant. It’s worth a watch.pic.twitter.com/GhTWy2xDSa — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 8, 2021

Arguing with animated Americans as a passive aggressive Brit is a 10/10 experience, would recommend 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PFYxjzFf5l — Swiss Neutrality (@ashindestad) January 8, 2021

UK 1, US 0.

Source @MarcStevenPhoto