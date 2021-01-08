This Trump supporter’s clapback was a stunning self-own

You only have to switch on the news to get some sense of the idiocy of Trump supporters, but even before they stormed the Capitol, they weren’t being headhunted for anyone’s brains trust.

One TikTokker thought she might have identified an explanation for their attitude.

Using TikTok’s ‘stitch’ function, a Trump supporter gave her his best comeback, from a now-locked account, but we can see his response via her own stitch, which pointed out his stunning self-own.

Now we know why he locked his account.

Other TikTok users flocked to Kylie’s – yes, her name is Kylie, FFS – comments to share their delight and bafflement.

To add insult to injury, one of his own countrymen posted this.

Gold Medal in the Stupidity Olympics.

