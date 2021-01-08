This doctor’s assessment of where we are with Covid right now is damning and terrifying
This clip of palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke’s assessment of where the country is with Covid at this moment went viral because it’s so damning – and terrifying.
It’s from BBC1’s Question Time this week and was still being shared today, on the day London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a Covid-19 emergency with hospitals struggling to cope with the number of cases.
“We’ve lost more than the Australian death toll in 24 hours”
Doctor and author @doctor_oxford criticises the government’s decision to “ignore” advice to lockdown before Christmas. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/dUPEx19NLW
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 6, 2021
You can follow Rachel Clarke – @doctor_oxford – on Twitter here.
Incredible clarity from @doctor_oxford on just how bad things are with Covid and just how seriously the government has failed us. pic.twitter.com/AEfYhd9v3v
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 7, 2021
This is it. @doctor_oxford is my hero https://t.co/6xZZCPRMaO
— Clare Wenham (@clarewenham) January 8, 2021
‘.. pathologically incapable of making a difficult decision & that is reprehensible.’ https://t.co/i1FTd8nWyc
— Clive Wismayer 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@CliveWismayer) January 7, 2021
Please watch this. https://t.co/DeJCU8lsyr
— Stephen Moss (@StephenMoss_TV) January 7, 2021
Absolutely, 100%, brutally, the truth. https://t.co/qfj1EI5AjS
— Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) January 7, 2021
Source @BBCQuestionTime @doctor_oxford