This doctor’s assessment of where we are with Covid right now is damning and terrifying

This clip of palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke’s assessment of where the country is with Covid at this moment went viral because it’s so damning – and terrifying.

It’s from BBC1’s Question Time this week and was still being shared today, on the day London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a Covid-19 emergency with hospitals struggling to cope with the number of cases.

“We’ve lost more than the Australian death toll in 24 hours” Doctor and author @doctor_oxford criticises the government’s decision to “ignore” advice to lockdown before Christmas. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/dUPEx19NLW — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 6, 2021

You can follow Rachel Clarke – @doctor_oxford – on Twitter here.





