The 25 funniest tweets of the week

In a week with shocking scenes bombarding the senses far more than is acceptable, we’ve really appreciated the people just making jokes on the internet.

We don’t ask anyone to clap for them on the doorstep, but if you like their tweets, give them a retweet and maybe even a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2