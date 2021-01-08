The 25 funniest tweets of the week

In a week with shocking scenes bombarding the senses far more than is acceptable, we’ve really appreciated the people just making jokes on the internet.

We don’t ask anyone to clap for them on the doorstep, but if you like their tweets, give them a retweet and maybe even a follow.

1.

If you're happy and you know it… pic.twitter.com/gXVK7G1cji — Tracy Anderson-Powell (@DammitTracy) January 1, 2021

2.

My top 3 assumptions when the doorbell rings:

1. Murderer

2. Police telling me everyone is dead

3. The book I ordered about positive thinking — ᴘɪᴘᴘɪ_ʟᴏɴɢ_sᴛᴏᴄᴋɪɴɢ (@SarahSurgey1) January 2, 2021

3.

in england, they don't say i'll kick your ass, they say i'll see you on the pic.twitter.com/pgzMSWiLK9 — reni (@reniadeb) January 2, 2021

4.

WOAH BLACK BETTY pic.twitter.com/Q0WM94s6ku — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) January 4, 2021

5.

Science: Domesticated dogs are most closely related to gray wolves. My dog: I cannot walk any further because the leash has somehow gone behind my front leg. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 2, 2021

6.

BRAIN: know what we need? ME: sleep? BRAIN: haha ur cute, no we need to know what the cast of The OC is up to these days — *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) January 2, 2021

7.

Do you remember going to raves? Me neither. This is a rug under a coffee table pic.twitter.com/t1jUty2yIe — (@TheBass_Abides) January 4, 2021

8.

Funeral Director: open casket or closed Schrödinger’s Widow: yes — Crockett (@CrockettForReal) January 5, 2021

9.

It all starts innocently enough, mixing chocolate and Rice Krispies, but before you know it you're adding raisins and marshmallows – it's a rocky road. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) January 6, 2021

10.

My friend pointed out that the music for the Godfather and Coronation Street are indistinguishable for the first couple of seconds and I can't get over it. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 2, 2021

11.

Kids refused to come out and we gave up trying to drag them so took the WiFi for a walk instead. pic.twitter.com/ShjLVrkqQj — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) January 2, 2021

12.