Our 13 favourite snarky responses to the FBI’s request for help identifying rioters

In the aftermath of the appalling scenes of violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as Trump loyalists tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden‘s victory, the FBI reached out on social media for help tracing the perpetrators.

Plenty of people responded with information, while others shared the post to widen its reach, like journalist Ronan Farrow.

FBI tip line below. And if you have information on the participants or planning process behind yesterday’s events and want to talk to a reporter, lots of good options out there but feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] https://t.co/url9JSUy3n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 7, 2021

Thorn in Trump’s side, Jeff Tiedrich, had a request.

no arrests until after Jan 20, please. we don't want Trump pardoning any of these terrorists — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 7, 2021

He has a point.

Others, however, felt that the televised insurrection, widespread online interviews, and some more longstanding factors made the FBI’s job about as easy as it could get.

We very much enjoyed these biting responses.

1.

he's about six feet tall, orange complexion, smells of ketchup & experimental Covid cocktails, answers to the name of President https://t.co/ISxJZ2N3Ml — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 7, 2021

2.

Y'all found a masked BLM protestor from an Etsy review. There should be no issues finding these UNMASKED folks. Pictures are everywhere. https://t.co/8AOlUobqUI — . (@_onceuponaDIME) January 7, 2021

3.

check your office and see who asked for time off yesterday https://t.co/8ffHZz3EyC — queen latifa lockhart (@trappletrapple) January 7, 2021

4.

Hey @fbi there’s a big white house at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, you can’t miss it. Orange haired man inside, 310+ pounds, 5’10 but wears 2 inch lifts, tiny hands, ill fitting suit, bad fake tan. Whines. Answers to “Don” or “John Barron.” It’s him. 8 billion witnesses. https://t.co/MC8Ti5LHv8 — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) January 7, 2021

5.

Seeking to identify the men who planned openly on social media and streamed the entire insurrection on YouTube while shouting their own names. https://t.co/CQHokPyKqG — Heron Greenesmith, Esq. (@herong) January 7, 2021

6.