Newsnight’s Kirsty Wark put the 78,508 UK deaths from Covid into perspective and it’s a tough watch

The closing moments of last night’s Newsnight on BBC2 reminded viewers that the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the UK has now reached 78,508.

Presenter Kirsty Wark said it can be hard to visualise what that number of people looks like, so they did this and it’s a tough, emotional watch (to say the very least).

In the UK, 78,508 people have now died of coronavirus since the pandemic began. It can be hard to visualise such a large number, what does 78,508 people even look like? This is what it looks like – it is almost the full capacity of the London 2012 Olympic Stadium.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/TAW4KWF32s — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 8, 2021

It went viral after it was shared by comedian Ahir Shah.

The end of tonight's #Newsnight was extremely difficult to watch. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/XWfbsnTGYk — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) January 8, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Horrific. And then for each of these lives lost there is a circle of broken hearts and bereaved.

After my mum died, it took me a year before my heart stopped physically hurting. Sending love and strength to all of you who have lost loved ones https://t.co/KMgQEsGIrq — Faiza Shaheen (@faizashaheen) January 8, 2021

Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @AhirShah