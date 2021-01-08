Newsnight’s Kirsty Wark put the 78,508 UK deaths from Covid into perspective and it’s a tough watch

The closing moments of last night’s Newsnight on BBC2 reminded viewers that the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the UK has now reached 78,508.

Presenter Kirsty Wark said it can be hard to visualise what that number of people looks like, so they did this and it’s a tough, emotional watch (to say the very least).

It went viral after it was shared by comedian Ahir Shah.

Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @AhirShah