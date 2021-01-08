Michael Spicer tries to make sense of Gavin Williamson from the Room Next Door

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, is more well known for his resemblance to Frank Spencer than for having achieved anything in his political career.

On Wednesday, he leant right into his similarity to the hapless comedy character, when he addressed the House of Commons on the closure of schools during lockdown.

Wait …what?

Luckily, Michael Spicer was on hand in his role as the Secret Political Adviser in the Room Next Door.

Word perfect. Unlike the Minister.

The sketch was a salve for all our troubled souls.

TianRee said what we were thinking.

But then again …

READ MORE

Gavin Williamson got hilariously muddled and it was the government’s quickest U-turn yet

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab, Screengrab