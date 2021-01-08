Michael Spicer tries to make sense of Gavin Williamson from the Room Next Door

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, is more well known for his resemblance to Frank Spencer than for having achieved anything in his political career.

On Wednesday, he leant right into his similarity to the hapless comedy character, when he addressed the House of Commons on the closure of schools during lockdown.

Gavin Williamson clears everything up for us:👇 pic.twitter.com/P1BHXUb7ZB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

Wait …what?

Luckily, Michael Spicer was on hand in his role as the Secret Political Adviser in the Room Next Door.

the room next door – The Sitcom! (starring Gavin Williamson) pic.twitter.com/0hJDWM70F6 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 7, 2021

Word perfect. Unlike the Minister.

The sketch was a salve for all our troubled souls.

Ok, the world is going to absolute terminal shit and we're ruled by evil bastards with empty cocoanuts for brains, but at least we'll go to our graves laughing. https://t.co/L76UyJz53Q — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) January 7, 2021

Great song! Haha I keep singing it — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) January 7, 2021

Gavin and Spicer

Bite size 👌 — Marlene Greenhalgh (@GrannyKnott) January 7, 2021

TianRee said what we were thinking.

The perfect pilot episode, I would watch the rest of this series https://t.co/Y2FeMbJkCC — TianRee (@TianRee) January 8, 2021

But then again …

Would love this to continue, but then Gavin would have to keep his job… https://t.co/MLFrXqK7ge — Vix Lowthion 💙💚🔥🌍⌛ (@VixL) January 8, 2021

READ MORE

Gavin Williamson got hilariously muddled and it was the government’s quickest U-turn yet

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab, Screengrab