We love this hilarious radio phone-in spoof but it’s a bit too real for comfort

Doctors have expressed concern that some vulnerable people have been turning down offers of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, because they want to have ‘the English one’ – from Oxford AstraZeneca.

Before that vaccine had even been rolled out, comedy sketch group, The Exploding Heads, had made this eerily prescient sketch.

Watch and wonder – and laugh, of course.

📞"Why is everyone talking this nation down? We have the best Covid variant in the world and we're ashamed of it! British Covid – best on the planet." 😡 Colin from Portsmouth is furious that people are talking British Covid down. pic.twitter.com/78VzfofQ6J — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 30, 2020

Anybody who has ever listened to talk radio – small t, small r – will probably have heard Colin’s real-world representative, and be wondering the same thing as Liverpool Echo journalist, Liam Thorp.

Are we abbbbsolutely sure this isn’t real? 😂 https://t.co/kvVDzR90gv — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 7, 2021

We’re confident it’s just a product of some brilliant writing and performance from The Exploding Heads, and we weren’t the only ones in awe.

So funny, but equally worrying on so many levels!! — ARKVINTAGE (@ArkVintage_) January 6, 2021

I can’t stop laughing. I think I’ve watched it more than 7 times already 😭🤣🏆 — Sahar Hooti-The Hormone Boss (@acucare_clinic) January 5, 2021

If anyone could vouch for its authenticity, it’s this man.

Which is why he played the clip on his LBC show, where it blended in seamlessly.

There was just one complaint.

I am furious that Colin is becoming the male Karen. It's not representative of us Colins at all.

It's a disgrace and an insult and I demand that it stops now!!! Oh… — Colin Noble (@oncewassven) January 6, 2021

READ MORE

“The wrong footballer bought an expensive house” beautifully nails racist double standards

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab