Donald Trump’s done a U-turn over the Capitol Hill riots but it’s too little, too late – 13 favourite takedowns

People are still struggling through the aftermath of the extraordinary scenes in Washington DC when an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the country’s seat of democracy, leaving five people dead including one police officer.

You’ll no doubt remember Donald Trump’s first video message to the rioters (or domestic terrorists, as people are now rightly calling them) in which he told them to ‘go home’ but also told them: ‘We love you. You’re very special’.

Now the so-called president, back from a 12 hour suspension on Twitter, has made another video expressing slightly less love for the rioters.

Indeed he goes so far to suggest that they ‘defiled the seat of democracy’ which would mean so much more if Trump knew what ‘defiled’ meant. Or ‘democracy’.

Here’s what he had to say.

And you’ll be glad to know he got entirely the responses it deserved. Here are our favourites.

1.

2016:

“Lock her up!” 2021:

“Please don’t lock me up!” https://t.co/CFeH63Gljv — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 8, 2021

2.

“Whoopsie my coup didn’t work” vibe. https://t.co/DdxTv1ywjF — president elect melon (@theneedledrop) January 8, 2021

3.

4.

The abuser ran to the store to buy us some flowers and a couple of bags of frozen peas: https://t.co/RKe7SiEYBV — Andrea Chalupa 🇺🇲 (@AndreaChalupa) January 8, 2021

5.

they didn’t let this man tweet for 12 hours and he cracked https://t.co/igVrU2gW7x — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) January 8, 2021

6.

Hahaha yall risked lifetime charges for a guy who caved immediately hahaha https://t.co/tFa82Rv8AO — Savvy☭ (@sleepisocialist) January 8, 2021

7.

yeah alright dookie breath i hope u been packing ur bags https://t.co/FF1l70N3lR — sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) January 8, 2021

8.

9.

This is what starin' at a 20 year prison sentence looks like. https://t.co/NXIWUQzIjX — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 8, 2021

10.

Of all the speeches Donald Trump didn't write himself, this is the one he didn't write the most. https://t.co/LQoyvcAfed — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 8, 2021

11.

Y’all know by now that “teleprompter Trump” is always fake temporary Trump right? Give him a few hours.

pic.twitter.com/wBTx47PGOK — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 8, 2021

12.

Dude is so terrified of prison, LOL…pic.twitter.com/WNIcZAHpjS — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2021

13.

Incredible new tone from our President, full disclosure I live in a big bowl of water and my food is sprinkled on me by a giant human hand pic.twitter.com/HQEG1acJHE — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 8, 2021

People were particularly curious what happened here …

I am soooo curious about the edit at 1:28 https://t.co/k3knITsVxT — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) January 8, 2021

I want the oral history of that whiplash edit between "Now Congress has certified the results" and "A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20." https://t.co/s4TdCh5Uoc — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 8, 2021

He can’t even concede peacefully in one take. Twenty bucks the first edit at 1:28 covers a three minute equivocation about how he got cheated, Chinese AIDS and why white nationalists are pretty cool when you have a Shasta with them. https://t.co/6R6wB910Qs — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) January 8, 2021

To conclude.

And this.

I’m really so SICK OF SEEING THIS MAN https://t.co/XfLSeawFgS — RICK (@rickeythompson) January 8, 2021

