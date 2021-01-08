‘Carry on Star Wars’ is just the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now

We’re grateful to the fabulous Kenneth Williams Archive – @KENNETHWILLIAMS – for sharing this Star Wars-Carry On mash-up on Twitter.

Had this sent to me….a rather cleverly dubbed ‘Carry On Star Wars.’

Ken as Darth Vader and sounding suitably evil!

Click⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XikNf91fDu — Kenneth Williams Archive (@KENNETHWILLlAMS) January 8, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is AMAZING..MADE MY DAY 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/CDxWgIzjyr — Craig Tuxford (@tuxford2) January 8, 2021

A mashup of two of my favourite film franchises which couldn’t be further apart 😅 https://t.co/fvxqrSUuey — Cameron Bradbury (@CamJBradbury) January 8, 2021

This is one of the greatest things I have ever seen! https://t.co/TCrYix07iV — NiamhsDaddy🎅🏻⛄🎄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@NiamhsDaddy) January 8, 2021

I want to see the entire film dubbed this way. https://t.co/ftDTntCDxL — Frank Collins (@cathoderaytube) January 8, 2021

