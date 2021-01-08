‘Carry on Star Wars’ is just the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now

We’re grateful to the fabulous Kenneth Williams Archive – @KENNETHWILLIAMS – for sharing this Star Wars-Carry On mash-up on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Follow the Kenneth Williams Archive on Twitter here!

READ MORE

‘Every single Scandinavian crime drama’ is very funny and so true

Source @KENNETHWILLlAMS