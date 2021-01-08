‘Carry on Star Wars’ is just the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now
We’re grateful to the fabulous Kenneth Williams Archive – @KENNETHWILLIAMS – for sharing this Star Wars-Carry On mash-up on Twitter.
Morning all!
Had this sent to me….a rather cleverly dubbed ‘Carry On Star Wars.’
Ken as Darth Vader and sounding suitably evil!
— Kenneth Williams Archive (@KENNETHWILLlAMS) January 8, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
This is AMAZING..MADE MY DAY 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/CDxWgIzjyr
— Craig Tuxford (@tuxford2) January 8, 2021
A mashup of two of my favourite film franchises which couldn’t be further apart 😅 https://t.co/fvxqrSUuey
— Cameron Bradbury (@CamJBradbury) January 8, 2021
This is one of the greatest things I have ever seen! https://t.co/TCrYix07iV
— NiamhsDaddy🎅🏻⛄🎄🏴 (@NiamhsDaddy) January 8, 2021
I want to see the entire film dubbed this way. https://t.co/ftDTntCDxL
— Frank Collins (@cathoderaytube) January 8, 2021
Follow the Kenneth Williams Archive on Twitter here!
Source @KENNETHWILLlAMS