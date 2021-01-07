Twitter deleted Trump’s tweets and suspended him – 9 glorious owns

As chaos reigned on Capitol Hill, with a vast MAGA crowd running, out of control, through the seat of Congress, Trump’s aides begged him to address the supporters and defuse the volatile situation.

He did the first part of that. In a video, which you can watch here, if you’re interested, he asked the insurgents to go home, but he also fanned the flames of their fraudulent claims …and said he loved them.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now.” “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.” “We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home at peace.”

He followed that up with this tweet.

Trump’s two tweets to the Capitol rioters: pic.twitter.com/2gtiXAenXt — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 6, 2021

At first, Twitter took steps to limit the spread of the tweets, and to warn readers that they were problematic on several levels.

Under pressure from tweeters, Twitter subsequently changed their approach, forcing the president to delete his tweets, along with one posted earlier in the evening.

They also suspended his account, for a minimum of 12 hours.

Twitter has locked Trump's @realDonaldTrump account 12 hours and removed tweets inciting violence. pic.twitter.com/6tR5omO5Nr — Anonymous 👥 (@YourAnonCentral) January 7, 2021

Twitter explained its actions.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe.

https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Here are some of our favourite reactions to these unprecedented developments.

1.

just in the nick of 5 years late! https://t.co/JksJWwM8kY — alex kealy (@alexkealy) January 7, 2021

2.

Twitter bans Trump for 12 hours. Can't imagine what he'd have to do to be banned for a whole 24 — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) January 7, 2021

3.

Suspended from all social media, @realDonaldTrump is currently ranting about Mitt Romney on an Amazon customer review page for dress socks. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 7, 2021

4.

it’s way funnier to get suspended for 12 hours as the president than to get banned as the president — Turkish Man Winter (@ByYourLogic) January 7, 2021

5.

Trumps twitter feed has been suspended for 12 hours …. cause he's an arsehole — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) January 7, 2021

6.

A summary of Trumps deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/LXj0z3d8g4 — FuriouslyHigh (@AcidHaze) January 7, 2021

7.

But hey nice job finally slapping his wrist when his term is ending in two weeks, you fucking complicit idiots. https://t.co/O2W4ffO4JM — I'm Ethan? (@Ethan8bit) January 7, 2021

8.

Since he was suspended from Twitter Trump is now on Onlyfans. — (@Sundae_Gurl) January 7, 2021

9.

Trump has been suspended for 12h. That's probably not enough for him to open a can of beans. — Maxou (@maxoupial) January 7, 2021

Of course, it’s a suspension – not a ban.

.@realDonaldTrump has deleted the tweets that led to his suspension, starting the 12-hour countdown to him being able to post again, Twitter says. So now we have The First Tweet Back to look forward to. — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) January 7, 2021

Journalist, Scott Dworkin has this simple wish.

I think Twitter needs to ban Trump for good. It’s already better without him. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 7, 2021

In conclusion, some words of wisdom from Dr. HawaiiDelilah™.

If you get suspended on Twitter and Facebook, maybe you need to get suspended from holding the nuclear codes. https://t.co/6WhjR9msMv — Dr. HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) January 7, 2021

