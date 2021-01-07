Twitter deleted Trump’s tweets and suspended him – 9 glorious owns

As chaos reigned on Capitol Hill, with a vast MAGA crowd running, out of control, through the seat of Congress, Trump’s aides begged him to address the supporters and defuse the volatile situation.

He did the first part of that. In a video, which you can watch here, if you’re interested, he asked the insurgents to go home, but he also fanned the flames of their fraudulent claims …and said he loved them.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now.”

“There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.”

“We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home at peace.”

He followed that up with this tweet.

At first, Twitter took steps to limit the spread of the tweets, and to warn readers that they were problematic on several levels.

Under pressure from tweeters, Twitter subsequently changed their approach, forcing the president to delete his tweets, along with one posted earlier in the evening.

They also suspended his account, for a minimum of 12 hours.

Twitter explained its actions.

Here are some of our favourite reactions to these unprecedented developments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Of course, it’s a suspension – not a ban.

Journalist, Scott Dworkin has this simple wish.

In conclusion, some words of wisdom from Dr. HawaiiDelilah™.

READ MORE

Jedward had the best response to Laura Kuenssberg underplaying the Capitol Hill riots

Source Twitter Image Screengrab